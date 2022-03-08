Kenyan women march on police HQ after sex attack video

Hundreds of women in Nairobi marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday by marching to the national police headquarters to demand justice over sexual assault in public spaces.

They are calling for the regulation of the boda boda (commuter motorbikes) sector after video emerged showing a woman being sexually assaulted by boda boda drivers on a busy Nairobi road on Friday.

A mob surrounded the victim’s car following a road accident. They ripped her clothes and groped her as she shouted for help. The video, which sparked outrage on social media yesterday, ends with a police officer wading through the crowd to the woman’s rescue.

At the march this morning, women carried placards with messages like “usinishike”, which is Swahili for “don’t touch me”.

One of those who took to the streets was Diana, who has asked to be identified only by her first name.

One evening four years ago, she left her house to visit a friend in a Nairobi neighbourhood. She took a bus and got off just metres from her friend’s flat, where about a dozen men were sitting “doing nothing”, she said.

One man at the bus stop shouted that her dress was too short. Within seconds, the rest of the men had joined in, shouting “remove her clothes”. Diana then started running, which she said saved her from sexual assault.

“It goes fast like that,” she told openDemocracy. “They view us as sexual objects. I can see how quickly an accident scene where a woman is involved could turn into a sexual assault situation.”