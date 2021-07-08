I told Lithuanian women’s stories about abortion, and was called ‘tone-deaf’

In 2010, I met a general practitioner in Lithuania who said that if her young daughters came to her asking for an abortion, she would evict them from home. She said she always tries to talk her patients out of abortions.

I had forgotten about this until I met Adele – a woman interviewed for a recent online documentary I worked on with the LRT national broadcaster. When she was 18, she had a surgical abortion in a hospital in the capital, Vilnius. She said that as the nurse administered the anaesthetic, she whispered to her: “Murderer”.

Why do some medical professionals feel they have the right to question or pressure women when they decide to terminate a pregnancy? This was one of the first questions I asked myself. Many months and two documentaries later, I am also puzzled by how most of my colleagues in the Lithuanian media cover these issues.

Abortion in Lithuania is legal and available on request until the twelfth week of pregnancy, and up to 22 weeks in some cases (for instance, if the woman’s life or health is at risk). But a 1994 order from the minister of health, which is the only legal document guaranteeing these rights, states that women must be informed about abortion’s supposed negative health effects and “moral harm” (which some medical professionals seem to use to push their anti-abortion views on women).

Elena Reimeryte

There have also been several campaigns in recent years to adopt a more restrictive abortion law, and even now women who choose to end a pregnancy have to undergo surgery (medical abortion pills are not legal).

Much mainstream media coverage of abortion represents it as something that women in Lithuania regret – or that they feel sorry about and apologise for. Women who talk publicly about their abortions often use phrases like “forgiving myself” and say they light candles at cemeteries for their “unborn children”.

Negative – and dubious – statistics on the supposed consequences of abortion feature widely too. Do most abortions happen because of pressure from spouses or family members? There’s no credible evidence for this – but this is one of several shaky facts you may pick up from the mainstream news.

Research shows that most women do not regret their abortions or face negative consequences, but their stories are rarely heard in Lithuania. This is what the recent documentary I worked on sought to change.