Trans advocates and allies have condemned “evil” comments by the government’s top legal adviser Suella Braverman claiming it is “lawful” for schools to discriminate against trans children.

They have moved to reassure students, parents and teachers that attorney general Suella Braverman’s comments are not legally binding, and that trans students remain protected by equality law.

It is feared that Braverman’s message, repeated widely in the British press, will fuel anti-trans hostility and deter schools and families from supporting trans kids.

Braverman claimed in her speech, at the Policy Exchange think tank on 10 August, that it is lawful for schools to deadname and misgender trans pupils, and prevent them from accessing toilets, sports teams and dormitories, or wearing uniforms that match their gender. But experts say this would breach the protection afforded to trans people in the Equality Act 2010.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Braverman also said it is lawful for single-sex schools to reject trans children, and argued that schools teaching students about gender identity are “misinformed” and “indoctrinating children”.

‘Spreading fear’

Helen, whose son is trans, condemned Braverman for “spreading fear” and contributing to a “hostile” and worsening atmosphere for trans youth in the UK. Helen told me that her son came out as trans “before the massive onslaught of transphobic hate and panic that’s being whipped up by these bad faith actors now”. His school was really supportive, and teachers “clamped down” on transphobic bullying as “absolutely unacceptable”.

But not all teachers are supportive, and approaches to trans inclusion vary hugely between schools.

Jules*, a cis gay woman who has been teaching for 20 years, currently works at a secondary school in East Sussex. “Some teachers are brilliant, especially the younger ones who are really on it with pronouns,” she told me. But others find trans and non-binary kids “a bit difficult to get their heads around… There’s still a lot of confusion.”

“My school is very much of the mindset that, if we don’t hear it from the parents, we can’t support it,” she said. This means it’s up to individual teachers to decide whether or not to use trans pupils’ correct names and pronouns.

She’s worried Braverman’s comments will embolden transphobic parents, and push her school to establish a blanket, trans-hostile approach. “I can imagine the school will try to protect or future-proof itself against complaints from unsupportive parents,” Jules said.

Since coming out to her students four years ago, Jules has helped to run weekly meet-ups for LGBTQ+ pupils and allies at her school. “It’s really positive for my students to see someone who’s openly gay and happy,” she told me. “I’m married, I have two kids and a dog, and I’m a teacher. And I just happen to be gay.”

Her student group has a “personal library” of LGBTQ+ books, approved by the school and available for students to borrow. A few years ago, Jules loaned a pupil a book written by a trans author. “Their mother found the book, phoned the school and accused me of ‘transing’ their child – and of taking their child to Pride, which of course never happened,” Jules said. “That was really distressing and horrible. It had to be formally investigated, even though it was ridiculous… And that’s just me lending someone a book!”

She added: “I’m more afraid because I’m LGBTQ+ myself. I have a personal fear that parents will accuse me of turning their child gay or trans.”

To protect herself from such accusations, Jules ensures she is always accompanied by a straight, cisgender teacher at the LGBTQ+ student group.

Jules also has experience as a parent of how schools can vary in their attitudes to trans pupils. Her daughter, now 14, is trans. Her primary school was really supportive, and she was able to access girls’ toilets and share dorms with friends during school trips.

When her daughter entered secondary school, Jules met with the school to discuss her access needs. “We wanted to talk about her anxiety and autism, but the meeting was very much about which toilets she was going to use… As a parent of a trans child, it makes me feel sick, reading [Braverman’s speech].”

Braverman’s comments have also been condemned by Owen Hurcum, a non-binary advocate and ex-mayor of Bangor, Wales, who called her comments “dangerous” and “cartoonishly evil”. Braverman is “giving the green light” for schools to withdraw support for trans pupils, and pushing for an interpretation of the 2010 Equality Act that allows direct discrimination against trans people, Hurcum said.

“This will kill trans children,” Hurcum wrote. “Blood will be on the hands of any organisation that goes along with it.”

Outing kids is a safeguarding issue

Jules and Helen are both supportive parents, but not all are. A survey of UK parents with socially transitioned trans kids found that interacting with “dismissive” or “discouraging” clinicians at UK gender clinics increased the time it took for them to “fully support and embrace their child’s identity”.

Some respondents were concerned that such clinicians might deter uncertain parents from supporting their trans kids, or “reinforce and legitimise transphobic abuse and rejection” in unsupportive households.

Similarly, Helen told me, Braverman’s comments risk reinforcing and legitimising scepticism or hostility in unsupportive schools and home environments. “Suella Braverman is whipping up misinformation, misunderstanding and hatred towards trans people, and this is absolutely going to influence parents of trans kids to be more hostile towards them.”

“She’s putting doubt in the minds of those who may be inclusive, misleading those who don’t know, and giving credibility to a small number of teachers who are already anti-trans or ‘gender critical’,” Helen said. “It’s evil.”