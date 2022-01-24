Proudly ‘Made in Prison’: Italian co-ops hire inmates to make food and fashion

Hand-made jewellery, bottles of locally produced wine and other artisanal products line the shelves of a small shop in the centre of Turin, northern Italy. Two fashionably dressed women are browsing the selection of handbags.

‘Made in Italy’ is a popular label that attracts both tourists and locals. But here the products are more specifically, and proudly, ‘made in carcere’ (the Italian word for prison).

Forty co-operatives supply the shop – called Freedhome – with goods produced by around 2,000 prisoners. About half of them work on day-release outside prison: on farms, wineries or different workshops in nearby towns.

What the products have in common is an emphasis on quality, according to the shop’s website: “Whether it’s a biscuit, a T-shirt, something printed, a pack of coffee or an object of design, the goal is always the same: maximum quality, not maximum profit.”

“The effort behind [these workers’] production is great, and I want it to be respected,” says Alberto Borgna, who works in the shop and says he considers himself an educator as well as a salesperson. He gestures enthusiastically at different items.

“I always want to tell customers the story behind the products,” he says, pointing at a range of handbags made by women from Rebibbia prison in Rome. “The goal is always to show that another life is possible.”

Jobs and opportunities

More than 54,000 people are incarcerated in Italy – where prisons are notoriously overcrowded (currently, they’re at 107% capacity) – and a controversial 30% of them have not been convicted of any crime but are awaiting trial. (Prisons in England and Wales are similarly overpopulated, but only 16% are on remand.)

A major problem, Borgna says, is that prisoners in Italy have to pay for their own detention, usually around €120 per month. This means that many people are “coming out of prison with no skills and no money and in debt” – and too often are “left all by themselves with no help”.

This is what he and others are trying to respond to – by providing jobs (for the same pay as outside prison) and opportunities to learn new, specialised and highly valued skills as artisanal producers of everything from food to clothing and accessories.

These initiatives have attracted nationwide attention through partnerships (for instance, with the Leroy Merlin hardware store chain, which stocks aprons and other textiles made by women prisoners) and media coverage (including in major newspapers and Rolling Stone Italy).