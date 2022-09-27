In 1944, during the Second World War, my paternal and maternal grandfathers in Kenya, Mukanzi Miheso and Indonde John, were conscripted by the British government to fight in Burma (present-day Myanmar).

They were shipped there under conditions reminiscent of the transatlantic slave trade (which the British eternally congratulate themselves for abolishing). Black conscripts were crammed below deck on unsanitary ships for a long, difficult, painful voyage. Food was controlled and rationed by the white people above deck. Many went hungry, others contracted diseases and some died en route, including more than 1,000 on a troopship sunk by the Japanese.

My grandfathers were among the lucky ones who returned alive to Kenya after the fighting was over. The colonialists paid one for his service with a piece of Kenyan land that they had stolen earlier as part of the British occupation; the other was given a few shillings with which he, too, bought land.

But many of the Kenyan combatants who fought for Britain and survived, died without being remunerated for their service. Some are still alive and still angry at their treatment, including being paid three times less than their white counterparts.

My grandfather Miheso lived until 2013, and I knew him well. He recalled his Burmese experience as one of endless horror, bloodshed and death, in which he witnessed friends and fellow countrymen fall to bullets, disease or starvation, only to be left, sometimes where they died, in the rainy forests of that foreign land. He made it back home, but was haunted, traumatised and changed forever.

But the horror of witnessing violence continued. He had barely any time to process the trauma of Burma when anti-colonial and pro-independence protests started to ripple through Kenya. To destroy these liberation movements, the British regime rounded up entire communities and herded them into detention camps.

They also set up so-called ‘protected villages’ across the country, surrounded by barbed wire and watchtowers, and patrolled by guards. In these camps and villages, people were enslaved, tortured, starved, murdered, left to die from diseases and even raped while their loved ones watched.