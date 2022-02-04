Football needs to stop condoning violence against women

Raith Rovers’ bullish statement on the signing of David Goodwillie on Monday summed it up neatly.

“First and foremost, this was a football-related decision.”

Doubtless it was. It always is. This time, the decision referred to the new signing of Scottish striker David Goodwillie, ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017. Football is, and always has been, mired in problems that are exacerbated by this one simple fact: the game thinks that nothing ever surpasses it in importance. Winning matches is paramount. And if a player can contribute to that success, so much the better – regardless of what kind of person he is.

The decision of the Fife club to sign Goodwillie sparked outrage. Author and famous Rovers supporter Val McDermid withdrew her kit sponsorship for the forthcoming season in protest. The women’s team captain Tyler Rattray walked away, after ten years of service, and it seems that the entire women’s team are now looking to cut ties with the club altogether. Two directors also quit. Nicola Sturgeon called on the club to “think again” about their decision to sign Goodwillie.

And yet, the official club line remained: “David is a proven goalscorer […] we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad.”

It was only on Thursday morning, following a host of resignations, that the board finally apologised and admitted: “We got it wrong.” A statement published on the club’s website said that Goodwillie would not, in fact, play for the club and that the board would “enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position”.

What has happened at Raith is not an isolated incident. It came in a week where a high-profile player was arrested (and later bailed) on suspicion of rape, assault, sexual assault and threats to kill. Another Premier League player is currently on bail after being charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.

And there’s no need to think this is an issue confined to the UK. For example, it has been reported recently that in Spain, Madrid-based team Rayo Vallecano have defended their controversial choice of new coach for their women’s team.

The coach left his previous role in disgrace, following the leak of a recording in which he told his coaching staff that the best way to improve unity would be to emulate three players from the club Arandina, who gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in 2017 (they were each sentenced to 38 years in prison in 2019).

Then there’s a FIFA investigation into a former Premier League manager who has has been accused of sexual harassment. And it wasn’t until 2020 that former Afghan football president Keramuudin Karim had his life ban from the game confirmed after years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse meted out to female players.

Of course, those who argue that this is not just a football problem are correct. This is a societal issue. The low conviction rates for rape in both England and Wales and Scotland have been well reported, as have the limited resources for women seeking to escape abusive relationships; there are all too many examples of women reporting a violent partner to the police, and ending up dead after an inadequate response from the authorities.