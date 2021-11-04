​​‘The Transgender Issue’: it’s time for a reset in talking about trans rights

The moral panic in the UK media about trans rights might make you believe that adolescents are being ‘rushed’ through puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. But people struggling with their gender identity face waiting times well in excess of four years just for an initial appointment at one of the country’s handful of gender identity clinics.

That first appointment won’t see any intervention. Puberty is over for many people before they are offered any actual medical intervention.

There is pearl-clutching about ‘decisions that young people may regret’. But in reality, not being able to access puberty blockers or other interventions is often much more damaging for the person’s well-being, in both the short and long run.

These are the kind of ‘transgender issues’ that trans people would like to debate. But getting to the moon might be easier than getting space in the media to talk about them.

With her debut book, ‘The Transgender Issue’, British writer Shon Faye (herself a trans woman) is challenging that. The mainstream media’s current obsession with talking about trans people as just an ‘issue’ implies that we are something to be ‘debated’.

But, in Faye’s view, this frenzied framing blinds people with what she says is “the wrong conversation”. The book’s subtitle, ‘An Argument for Justice’, underlines her intent.

A history of trans writing

There have been histories, self-help and pastoral books, but until now I don’t recall a work that took the status quo of political discourse on the difficulties transgender people face and really tried to change it.

Sixty years ago, when I was a child, the opportunities for anyone to read about trans people like myself were extremely limited.

There were texts with a stark warning on the cover: “Only to be sold to members of the medical profession”. There were works by sexologists such as John Money, who introduced the ‘popular science’ cachet to ideas about gender roles, expression and identities – a subject that second-wave feminism had already embraced.

Books actually written by trans people were as rare as hen’s teeth, especially in the UK. And when such books appeared, they were expected to follow a tell-all, confessional format. Tell all. Confess. Describe the gory parts. And, preferably, repent.

It took until the 1990s for American authors such as Leslie Feinberg (‘Stone Butch Blues’, 1993) and Kate Bornstein (‘Gender Outlaw’, 1994) to break the mould, and it wasn’t until quite recently that we smashed it entirely.