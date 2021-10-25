‘This is not just my win’: trans Ugandan wins official gender change

In October 2021, Cleopatra Kambugu publicly celebrated receiving a new national identity card bearing her preferred gender marker and name.

“My ID says that I am also here,” the Ugandan trans woman and human rights activist said in an interview with openDemocracy. “This is not just my win, it’s also the community’s win,” she added.

This is only the latest milestone for trans people in Uganda in Kambugu’s life. In 2015, she had sex reassignment surgery. In 2018, she received a new passport with her preferred gender marker and name (though getting her new ID card is more significant).

Other trans Ugandans that openDemocracy spoke to were enthusiastic about Kambugu’s ID card, and the precedent it should set – but they warned that gender recognition remains out of reach for most.

“I feel very happy and proud of Cleo,” said Apako Williams, a trans man and executive director of Tranz Network Uganda, an umbrella group for organisations supporting transgender and gender non-conforming persons.

But he also said that officials reviewing requested gender changes on documents seem “more accepting if they think one is intersex”.

Justine Balya, a lawyer for the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum (HRAPF) NGO, added that Kambugu’s case doesn’t represent “a progressive legal change,” as she was seen by the state as intersex.

There is no specific law in Uganda regarding transgender people. The Registration of Persons Act 2015 provides for ‘’a child born a hermaphrodite’’ who “through an operation, changes from a female to a male or from a male to a female and the change is certified by a medical doctor’’.

“I had to go through all that. I had my medical documents, which showed the sex change procedure that I underwent, and they gave me the ID,” Kambugu told openDemocracy.

‘Trans people are in legal limbo’

Uganda is well known for its public and political hostility to LGBT people. It is dangerous and risky to live openly as an LGBT person; some have been attacked and killed and LGBT shelters are raided constantly.

Uganda’s existing legislation does not explicitly ban homosexuality; it depends on same-sex relations being interpreted as acts that are “contrary to the order of nature”.

However, in May, parliament passed a new anti-LGBT “sexual offences” bill, which includes “a ban on a sexual act between persons of the same gender”. (The president declined to sign the bill into law and returned it to parliament, saying that many of its provisions are already provided for under other laws. It is unclear when parliament will address the president’s concerns.)

Being transgender is also not explicitly banned. Balya explained: “Transgender people are in legal limbo.”

Balya said that many people have taken advantage of the new ID card scheme to register with their preferred gender marker and name, but if documents were issued previously, it is very hard to change them again.

HRAPF is one of few organisations in Uganda providing legal services to sexual minorities. Balya said they have helped people change their legal names – but most can’t change their legal gender.

“The law still requires one to have a doctor who swears that the applicant has had a ‘complete sex change’,” Balya explained – but hormonal treatment and surgery are hard to access and expensive.