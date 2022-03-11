Apply for our UK trans rights reporting fellowship

We are excited to announce a six-month, full-time reporting fellowship for an early-career journalist (with the possibility of an extension for another six months). You will join ourTracking the Backlash team, which investigates organised opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights across the world.
You should be based in the UK with reliable internet access and be willing to travel to London occasionally. You will contribute to global and regional projects as well as reporting from the UK.
We particularly encourage applications from transgender and other LGBTIQ candidates.
You will be paid a monthly stipend of £1,650 and be expected to dedicate 40 hours a week to research, reporting, planning and other tasks related to stories on sexual and reproductive health and LGBTIQ rights (specifically trans rights) in the UK and beyond. Throughout, you will receive ongoing mentorship and be invited to attend training workshops.
We are looking for applications from journalists who are interested in developing their skills in feature writing and investigative journalism. As this is a specialist fellowship, you will get more out of this opportunity if you have been working as a journalist for at least 1–2 years, but this is not essential – we will consider applications in their entirety.
Ahead of this deadline, if you have any questions about this opportunity, please email [email protected] with ‘Questions about 2022 UK trans rights reporting fellowship’ in the subject line of your message.
