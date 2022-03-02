How Ukraine’s LGBTIQ community is rallying to resist Russian invasion

“Please don’t panic, but they’ve started bombing Kyiv,” Cay*, a non-binary queer activist with Queer Rebels, recalled hearing their partner say over the phone at 6:30 am on Friday, as they awoke in their hometown of Kyiv in a state of total shock.

The previous day, 24 February, the world had watched as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia unleashed terror from the north, east and south, targeting Ukraine by air, land and sea. By the early hours of Friday morning, the capital, Kyiv, was under attack.

Shortly after their troubling phone call, Cay heard an explosion.

“I don’t think I can express with words what I felt at that moment,” they said. “I think that the reason why they started bombing at night is because when you wake up to bombing, you’re more prone to panic.” Their first reaction was to get dressed, grab their ‘go-bag’ and rush to the subway to travel to stay with their father. But upon arriving at the station, they thought it over and decided to turn back.

As Russian president Vladimir Putin pushes his deadly invasion forward, ordinary people from all walks of life are facing devastating consequences. On 27 February, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health said that Russia’s invasion had already killed 352 civilians, including 14 children, with numbers expected to rise as more casualties are confirmed. A further 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured. A day later, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said that, since the start of the conflict, 500,000 people have fled Ukraine.

Despite the particular dangers faced by LGBTQ+ communities if Russian forces lay prolonged claim to Ukrainian territory, Cay and many other queer activists have decided to stay in Kyiv. They’re there to fight until the end.

Fearing the future

In recent years, Russia has gained notoriety for its treatment of gay people. The country passed a near-unanimous homophobic ‘gay propaganda’ law in 2013 that bans LGBTQ+ expression – outlawing pride marches, detaining activists and cultivating a climate of hate. Five years after the bill’s introduction, reports of hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people had doubled (though many more cases are believed to have gone unrecorded). Amnesty International also condemned the “failure of the Russian state to provide justice” for victims of a wave of homophobic crimes in Chechnya.

Yevhen Trachuk, a 25-year-old non-binary activist also known as Zhenya, pointed to Chechnya, a semi-autonomous Russian region – where there were terrifying lethal purges against dozens of men perceived as gay or bisexual in 2017 and 2019. The leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, who is an ally of Putin’s, made a number of horrific statements in 2017 referring to gay people as the “devil”.

Zhenya explained why stories like these have made them afraid of the outcome of an invasion. “People were taken away, tortured and kept as prisoners. I’m afraid this could happen to Ukraine, after so many years of fighting for change.”