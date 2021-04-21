Venezuela’s ‘warrior women’ fighting for equality on the football field

The scoreline doesn’t always tell the whole story. For the footballers of Venezuela's Atlético Sport Club, a debut appearance at one of South America’s most prestigious women’s soccer tournaments was just the beginning.

A quick glance at the results will tell you that Atlético lost all three of their games in the group stage at the Copa Libertadores Femenina in Buenos Aires in March, scoring just a single goal in total. What it won’t tell you is the story behind the struggle; the sacrifices that have been made and the constant determination to overcome barriers that is required just to make it onto the field in the first place.

For women football players in Venezuela, salaries are rare. Water in the showers is deemed a luxury; players often have to bring a bottle from home to wash themselves after a match.