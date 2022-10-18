One of the most-watched Senate races in the upcoming US midterm elections pits incumbent senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat and career pastor, against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, a former American football star.

Walker was featured on former president Donald Trump’s reality TV show ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ in 2009, and has reportedly been called a pathological liar by his own campaign staffers.

Walker has lied about the number of children he has and recently made headlines over an ex-girlfriend coming forward with evidence that he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 – even though he supports banning the procedure without exceptions.

He is strongly supported by white evangelicals, the most consistently pro-Trump demographic throughout his term in office (and afterwards too, in promoting the ‘big lie’ of the ‘stolen’ 2020 election). And in the aftermath of the abortion scandal, there have been no signs that evangelical support for Walker is wavering.

Walker has dismissed systemic racism and denounced Black Lives Matter protesters as “rioters” and “looters”. Meanwhile, Warnock is a social justice pastor in the Black Church tradition, and the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s former pulpit.

White Republican politicians frequently attempt to preemptively deflect accusations of racism – even while forging ahead with a policy agenda that perpetuates racial injustice – by surrounding themselves with people from minority groups who share their right-wing views. Trump took advantage of this strategy at every opportunity, posing frequently with African-American supporters, including many charismatic Protestant leaders, and meeting with pop stars like Kanye West.

Walker was himself appointed to an advisory role in the Trump White House on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. He has exaggerated the significance of this position, claiming he had 75 people working for him in Washington.

Clearly, Walker and Trump have a lot in common – not least their staunch and unwavering political support from white evangelical Christians. Much of the commentary on Walker’s Senate run after the abortion scandal broke focuses on the hypocrisy of his Christian supporters, taking a cue from the endless think pieces of the early Trump years that asked how, after their fierce policing of Bill Clinton’s morals in the 1990s, evangelicals could possibly support a serial adulterer who was caught on tape bragging about his ability to grab women “by the pussy” without consent.