We're yearning for anti-racist, feminist leadership in the UK

Amid the never-ending political farce in British politics that is Brexit, you will be forgiven for missing a quiet but significant departure that took place within the UK women’s sector last month. The incident is indicative of the threats facing activists who work with survivors of male violence.

The recruitment and muted departure of Katie Ghose from her position as CEO of Women’s Aid England, arguably the country’s leading charity working to end domestic abuse, implies that the UK women’s movement is in danger of being taken over by careerists who lack the necessary feminist ‘fire in their bellies’.

Ghose and Women’s Aid parted ways, by mutual agreement with the charity’s board, on 6 February, after Black and Asian feminist activists revealed videos on the internet of Ghose (in her former role as CEO of the Electoral Reform Society) speaking at the UKIP party conference in 2015.

For those not familiar with the ins and outs of British politics – UKIP (the UK Independence Party) is a far right populist party which campaigned for Brexit through a particular focus on the supposed threat of immigration.

This was exemplified through their campaign poster depicting crowds of refugees and non-white migrants queuing at a border crossing, with the headline 'Breaking Point, the EU has failed us all', which was reported to the police for inciting racism.

In her 2015 speech at their conference, Ghose had praised UKIP’s MP Douglas Carswell as “outstanding” and lauded the party’s leader Nigel Farage as a “champion”, while saying that UKIP should increase their representation in parliament, if only the UK electoral system were to be reformed.

She also chaired a fringe meeting at the 2015 conference, where one of the speakers was Katie Hopkins, notorious for her openly hostile and inflammatory views on refugees, race and Islam. Hopkins stated she “wouldn’t mind if the House of Lords was gassed”, and Ghose didn’t challenge her

Ghose’s own speech from this event has rightfully caused outrage from the UK women’s movement and beyond. However, for many of us this case speaks to a deeper issue around how the corporatisation of parts of the women’s sector has led to a disconnection from grassroots activism.

In turn, this has deepened painful ruptures in the UK women’s movement around issues such as race and class.