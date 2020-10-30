How women’s voices have been marginalised in COVID media coverage

From domestic violence to bearing the brunt of lay-offs, women have been disproportionately affected by many consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. So why are their voices and expertise being ignored by the media?

For every mention of a prominent woman expert in COVID-19 coverage, there are nineteen mentions of a man. This is just one of several findings in a recent study which shows that women’s voices have been largely absent from public discussions around COVID-19, as well as the spaces where decisions are being made.

The research, conducted by the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London, analysed 146,867 articles related to COVID-19 published between March and July of this year, by fifteen leading news outlets based in the UK, Australia and the US.

While women make up over half of the individuals quoted in articles related to issues like childcare and domestic violence, the researchers found that they comprise less than a sixth of those quoted on topics like finance and the economy.

The repercussions of excluding women from these conversations should not be underestimated, lead researcher Laura Jones says: “The impacts of the pandemic have been gendered, so it’s important to make sure that the perspectives of everybody that is affected are heard.”

“This research shows that we’re at this moment where all of these incredibly important decisions are being made – things are going to affect us for a very long time – and that female voices are underrepresented there.”

Inequality pervades the political sphere, too: female politicians make up just four of the top twenty most mentioned domestic politicians in the articles analysed. While in some cases this may reflect the larger problem of the representation of women in politics, the UK currently has the most balanced parliament on record (34% of parliamentarians are women) – meaning that women are being quoted at lower rates than they are serving in public office.