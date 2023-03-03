While she didn’t apologise, Lewis told the judge that she had hoped that the legal system would be sympathetic to people who are trying to save lives. “I now see how naive I have been,” she added.
Pritchard, a 38-year-old horticultural worker from London, was up next to outline her reasons for ignoring Reid’s ruling.
“I wanted to set the context of the action we took in this courtroom,” she started. “We are rapidly and willingly extinguishing the conditions necessary for life on earth. When so-called leaders are neglecting their basic duty, which is surely to preserve life, then it is more important for me to protect [life] than it is for me to be silent.
“History shows that the law is not always in line with justice, so I cannot and I will not follow your rules…”
“I don’t know how you can sit here and listen to lengthy explanations of traffic data, but prevent young people like Xavi from talking about the threat to our future and people around the world,” she said about 22-year-old activist Xavier Gonzalez-Trimmer, who was found dead in Richmond Park, south London, in February after being missing for almost a week.
Gonzalez-Trimmer, also accused of causing a public nuisance, was due to face trial at the same court later this month. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.
Pritchard continued, telling the judge that we are “staring total eco collapse in the face”.
“If the legal system is fit for purpose then surely we should not be in this situation in the first place.
“Lack of political action means that ordinary people have to act. I don't know why we’re so relaxed about this situation… I don't know why there’s no urgency from people in power, and I include you in that,” she said to Reid.
“I ask you to turn your laser-focused attention to bringing justice to the people who are rapidly destroying the conditions we need for life on earth.”
Roughly 50 public nuisance cases linked to Insulate Britain are being heard this year in London, Hove, Lewes and Reading crown courts. This, says Pritchard, is a “political decision from a government that is in bed with the fossil fuel industry… and the media.”
“Maybe me doing this isn’t doing anything, but I think that my silence is more dangerous,” Pritchard finished.
Passing his sentencing, Reid told the defendants that there is nothing to distinguish between them and David Nixon, who was also jailed for contempt of court last month.
Lewis and Pritchard are set to serve half of their sentence.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.