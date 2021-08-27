Afghan ISIS offshoot ISKP takes on Taliban and US with deadly Kabul bombing

When the Taliban completed the recent takeover of Afghanistan, their victory was welcomed by jihadist paramilitaries across the world. It was widely seen as an inspiration for the future, much as the 9/11 attacks had been presented as an astonishing assault on the financial and military heartlands of the “far enemy” (the United States).

Older jihadists will recall echoes of 1988, when the Mujahidin, supported by many Arab fighters, including Osama bin Laden, evicted the Soviets from Afghanistan. Not only that, but they could claim that the defeat had brought a superpower to its knees, even contributing to its collapse barely two years later.

However, there isn’t universal euphoria among extremist Islamists about the Taliban takeover, with ISIS emerging as a key source of dissent. And its Afghan affiliate, ISKP (Islamic State Khorasan Province), has claimed responsibility for the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul yesterday that has killed over more than 90 people and wounded at least 150.

Its main aim was to kill American soldiers, not least as revenge for the tens of thousands of ISIS supporters killed in the US-led air war in Iraq and Syria that only ended three years ago. And so its current leadership will draw satisfaction from the fact that the bomb killed 13 American soldiers and wounded 18.

A secondary aim would have been to kill Taliban paramilitaries, since ISKP regards the Taliban as apostate and sacrilegious for even being willing to talk to the Americans. The recent talks in Kabul between the de facto Taliban leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and the CIA director, William Burns, would have particularly sparked anger. The high number of casualties in the attack shows the prowess of ISKP, and especially its capabilities in Afghanistan, which is a serious marker for the future.

Origins of extremist offshoot

To understand what this future might bring, it’s important to remember the origins of this singularly extreme group. ISKP only formed in Afghanistan six years ago but ISIS as a whole originated in Iraq, evolving from an al-Qaida affiliate, AQI, when its brutal leader, the Jordanian Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, broke away from mainstream al-Qaida after he had taken control in 2004. He was killed by US forces in 2006 in Operation Arcadia, as part of an intensive multi-year collaboration between US and UK special forces to destroy the heart of the Iraqi insurgency.

That appeared to succeed, and by the end of 2011 the then US president, Barack Obama, had withdrawn almost all uniformed US military from Iraq. In the process, several thousand AQI paramilitaries were handed over to the Iraqi government for long-term detention.

However, enough of the movement were able to regroup and link up with paramilitaries in Syria to create the Islamic State (ISIS) in early 2014 under the founding leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The launch of ISIS was massively boosted by its Operation Breaking the Walls, when it broke out upwards of 2,000 AQI paramilitaries from high-security Iraqi prisons in 2013-14.

Within months, ISIS was spreading across northern Iraq and Syria and even threatening the security of Baghdad. The US led a new coalition with the UK, France and a few other states, and started the intense 2014-18 air war against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Operation Inherent Resolve.

Dependent almost entirely on strike aircraft, stand-off weapons and armed drones, it involved more than 100,000 precision-guided smart bombs and missiles. Upwards of 60,000 people, including thousands of civilians, were killed and this set the scene for the destruction of ISIS’s short-lived caliphate.