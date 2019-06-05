Afghanistan and the USA

The first attempt at the democratisation of Afghanistan, known as the “silent revolution”, failed in October 1965. Up to April 1978, there were nine subsequent governments, also nowhere near being able to satisfy the basic needs of the population.

According to UN statistics, Afghanistan was the most underdeveloped state in Asia. Despite the neo-colonial “development aid” granted to Afghanistan by the Western states over decades, the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan had deteriorated from year to year. The only thing that continued to grow was the debt, so that the situation became increasingly threatening for the monarchy.

The majority of the Afghan population had already been living on the edge of subsistence, and when, after the devastating drought of 1971/72, there were approximately a million and a half famine victims, this sealed the fate of King Mohammad Saher’s reign. On 17 July 1973, militia officers belonging to the Democratic People’s Party of Afghanistan (DVPA) staged a coup against the monarchy and installed Muhammad Daud (who had been Prime Minister from 1953 to 1963, and was the brother-in-law and cousin of the king) in power.

The Daud government, however, did not carry out any of the reforms which he had promised in his first “address to the nation.” In his foreign policy, he abandoned Afghanistan’s traditional policy of nonalignment by intensifying relations with the Shah of Iran, with Anwar Al Sadat of Egypt, with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Daud gradually excluded all left forces from important positions, proceeding to open repression against the party leadership of the DVPA in the spring of 1978. In addition, there was the political terror of the Islamists and the secret services, to which prestigious DVPA politicians and representatives fell victim. Mir Akbar Chaibar, founding member of the party and a member of the politbureau was shot dead in the street on 18 April 1978.

When Daud had the whole party leadership arrested with only a few exceptions and facing death, a military uprising under the leadership of parts of the DVPA took place against the Daud regime on 27 April 1978. This led to the beginning of the April Revolution. The military freed the party leaders and delegated the management of the state to them. Their secretary general, Nur Mohammad Taraki, became chairman of the Revolutionary Council and prime minister; Babrak Karmal became his deputy, and Hafisullah Amin the new foreign minister.

The Revolutionary Government began to implement reform measures such as the regulation of matrimonial and divorce matters (Decree No 7 of 17 October 1978), the Land Reform (Decree No 8 of 28 November 1978), as well as a comprehensive literacy programme to break up the feudal and semi-feudal structures. The fight against illiteracy was initially so successful that in half a year about 1.5 million people learned to read and write, for which Afghanistan received a prize from UNESCO. 27,000 permanent courses were set up throughout the country, with a total of 600,000 people taking part in them.

However, many mistakes were made in the hasty implementation of the reforms. Given the unpreparedness of the population, this inevitably led to the strengthening of counter-revolution. By the end of 1979, the situation was so hopelessly divided that the Afghan government was forced to ask the Soviet Union for military aid in total 21 times, among others in a telephone conversation on 18 March 1979 between N.M. Taraki and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR, Alexei N. Kossygin.

International conflict

The conflict in Afghanistan was internationalised with the Soviet military engagement beginning on 27 December 1979, based on Article 4 of the Afghan-Soviet Friendship Treaty of 5 December 1978 and on Article 51 of the UN Charter. The imperialist countries of the west were delighted to have lured the Soviet Union into a trap. Zbigniew Brzezinski, the former security adviser of US president Jimmy Carter (1977–1981), emphasised this in an interview with “Le Nouvel Observateur”: “We have not urged the Russians to intervene, but we have deliberately enhanced the possibility that they should do so."

Beginning in 1979, the largest secret operation in the history of the CIA was carried out against Afghanistan. Immediately after the April revolution, about 35,000 radical Islamists from 40 Islamic countries were restructured into powerful and armed organisations and unleashed on Afghanistan, under the direction of the CIA and its Pakistani brother organization Inter Service Intelligence (ISI). In this way, more than 100,000 Islamists have been directly influenced by the war against Afghanistan. In the financial year of 1985, the CIA supported the Afghan counter-revolution with the sum of 250 million dollars. This represented over 80 per cent of the CIA budget for secret operations. According to the German journal Spiegel, the Islamists were officially armed to the amount of “more than two billion US dollars” during the first ten years of the civil war in Afghanistan.

It was vital that Afghanistan would not be allowed to become an example. Already the Iranian February Revolution in 1979 had swept away the Shah, the most important ally of the western world alongside the NATO partner Turkey, and the US had been forced to move its spy stations from the Iranian-Soviet border to Turkey, to withdraw its 40,000 military advisors, and to close the headquarters of the CIA’s regional headquarters in Teheran.

When the Afghan leaders failed to resolve the conflict politically, they decided to capitulate, paving the way for Islamisation. The new leaders of Afghanistan, led by Foreign Minister Abdul Wakil, Najmudin Kawiani, Farid Masdak (all three were members of the Political Bureau), and Najibullah’s former deputy and successor Abdul Rahim Hatef decided to transfer power to the counterrevolutionaries on 27 April 1992. Subsequently, Sebghatullah Modjadedi, their exiled president, became the first head of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The peace, so long desired by the people, however did not return. Because of their divergent political and economic interests, the Islamists did not manage to rule the country together. On the contrary, the war continued with unprecedented brutality. Big cities, including Kabul, were laid waste: observers spoke of the incineration of Kabul. This historical failure of the Islamists was contrary to the political-economic and strategic interests of their foreign backers, who wanted a regime in Afghanistan which closely cooperated with the US and Pakistan to create conditions for stable investment of US and Pakistani capital in the Middle East region, particularly in the Central Asian Republics.

This was the birth of the Taliban, brought into existence by the United States.