Aysen Dennis lives on the eighth floor of the Aylesbury Estate in Southwark, a south London borough. The steep ascent to her flat is littered with rubbish. Water gathers in pools on the uneven stairwell. Her corridor, when you finally reach it, is deserted. The neighbouring flats are boarded up with thick metal panels, old door numbers burned into their rusting surfaces.

“On my floor there’s only five of us left,” says Dennis. “The others are all gone.” In 2005, Southwark Council announced it would demolish the council estate – one of the largest in Europe – as part of a wider project to “transform” the area. At the time, the sprawling mass of concrete blocks, built between 1967 and 1977, was home to around 7,500 residents. Today, it stands mainly empty.

Since 2010 residents have slowly been moved out as, block-by-block, the Aylesbury is torn down. Over the years, as political enthusiasm for post-war social housing projects waned, the estate and others like it have fallen into disrepair. The death knell was perhaps sounded in 1997, when Tony Blair used the site for his inaugural speech as prime minister, launching New Labour’s regeneration policy for Britain’s “no hope areas” and “forgotten people”.

For Dennis, the estate’s fall from grace was not because of poor design or because its occupants didn’t care. She believes it is the victim of a “managed decline” – deliberate neglect – that has served the interests of profit-led development companies.

Beyond Aylesbury stretch large swathes of green space, a luxury in London’s Zone One. The tower blocks back onto grass squares and border Burgess Park – an attraction Dennis is all too aware of. “This is my home,” says the 64-year-old, who has been a council tenant on the estate for 30 years and wants to stay. “They don’t think people like me deserve to live here.”

Dennis’s block will be among the next to go. Walking along the corridor of the condemned building, her home is hard to miss. Daylight spills out the front door, which is defiantly wedged open, excavating the gloom. Inside is a hive of activity and colour. The sunny two-bedroom flat has been transformed by a collective of residents and campaigners into an exhibition, ‘Fight4Aylesbury’, open 14 to 23 April, documenting the lives and resistance of the people who have lived there.

“It’s a celebration of our fight,” Dennis explains. The exhibit reframes the demolition by foregrounding what residents and housing campaigners feel has been a deeply flawed process. Southwark calls it ‘regeneration’, Dennis calls it social cleansing.