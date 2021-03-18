‘I was pregnant and had nowhere to go’

My story is very long. I will not be able to say the names of all the countries I have been to since I left home, but I went through a lot of difficulties. I left my country not because of war but because of conflicts in my family. My family didn't have much money. When my father died, he left a few things and his family took everything from my mother and her children. We became homeless. As we had no place to sleep, we had to split up. Each one went to sleep in a different place, and we would try and get together later.

I worked selling cell phones. I earned little, but I saved as much as I could so that one day I could get out of there. One day a friend of mine told me that she couldn't take it anymore and that she was going to leave the country. I also couldn't take it anymore. I looked at the situation with my family and saw that it wasn't working. We couldn't buy rice or chicken to eat. I made up my mind to leave, but being a woman and the youngest daughter I couldn’t tell my mother. She would not have let me go. In my country, if you go out and disappear for a few days, your family will get worried and start thinking that you are dead.

I was 29 years old when I decided to leave. I escaped on a ship that was coming to the American continent. We arrived in Ecuador, but it was bad there. They didn't have much help for us. There were two boats leaving, one for Cuba, one for Colombia. My friend and I had no money to pay for the ticket, but the men on the boat took us to Colombia without charging anything. It was very difficult for me. I didn’t know at the time, but when I left my country I was already four months pregnant. The journey to Colombia took two months, so I arrived there six months pregnant. When I arrived in Colombia they stole all our money and our passports. We stayed there 10 days – I slept on the street, under a tree. I had no one to call to ask for money.

There was a man who worked taking migrants through the countries there. He saw I was pregnant, I told him that I was alone, that my son’s father wasn’t with us. He liked me and said he was going to help me. I didn’t pay him, and I didn't have to do anything with him, thank God. He told me that I couldn't stay there for long, because a pregnant woman alone could be caught – they could do something to me. He said he was going to buy me a ticket to go to Peru. He did everything for me. He put me on a bus that took me to another place, another country that I’ve forgotten the name of, then I arrived in Peru.

The man had told me that I should go to São Paulo, Brazil, and he had given me the number of someone who took migrants there. But when I arrived in Peru I didn't have a phone, so, I started asking people, ‘How do I get to São Paulo?’ I had nothing on me, not even one Real. I started crying at the bus station. I was pregnant and had nowhere to go. A woman, Aunt Linda, came over and said she was going to help me. She said, ‘You cross to Rio Branco and when we get to Rio Branco I will put you on the bus to São Paulo’. When we got there she took me to her house. I met her daughter, Carina, and her husband, João. I stayed there for five days. She asked me to rest and said that afterwards she would buy me a ticket to go to São Paulo. She asked me if I had a family there. I said no, but that I knew someone living there.