A lorry-load of corpses in Essex, but no trafficking charges in court

According to Nguyen Dinh Gia, whose 20-year-old son Luong died in the Essex incident, this demand was the underlying reason for his son being in the lorry. He told AFP that Luong “was an adult who made his own decision and joined the trip voluntarily, with the aim to improve his life, earning money to alleviate our poverty.” He is asking us to respect Luong’s agency, to view him as a person seeking to build a better life, a person who made a rational but risky choice because he had no other way to pursue his family’s dream. In September, four people in Vietnam were sentenced to jail for their part in the tragedy. Gia told the press he didn’t think they should be jailed and that they were “just trying to help”.

When we understand the circumstances of the grim discovery in this way, we no longer see 39 victims of trafficking, but 39 human beings who bought the only available method of passage into the UK. This means we cannot blame traffickers. Instead, we must ask questions about why such a dangerous journey was the only route of entry available. Immigration policy now comes into focus, creating an altogether different picture of culpability.

The brutality of the British border

UK immigration policy has become increasingly harsh over the last couple of decades, both internally and externally. Internally, ‘hostile environment’ policies have made it illegal for undocumented people to access basic services and meet vital needs, such as banking, shelter and safe work. Externally, the routes of entry available to the UK for non-EU citizens (and after December, for them too) are highly restrictive. These are complemented by borders that immigration barrister Colin Yeo has described as “heavily fortified with fencing, scanners, guards and dogs.” This is likely to worsen in coming months, given Home Secretary Priti Patel’s recent pledge to make the English Channel “unviable” for undocumented crossings.

Plenty of research has demonstrated the impact of these harsh immigration policies: they make migration more dangerous. This is because few people are deterred by them, instead attempting to migrate despite the risks posed. For example, a UNDP report that explored the perspectives of people migrating through irregular routes from Africa to Europe found that 41% felt “nothing” would have made them change their mind about coming to Europe, compared to only 2% who would have changed their mind if they had known “how dangerous the journey would be”. One man, a 29-year-old Cameroonian who was living in France at the time of the report, explained “I would rather die trying to find a better life than to stay trapped in a situation that I cannot escape from.” And of course, just like in Essex last year, sometimes death is indeed the result.

Labelling dead people as criminals rarely makes good PR; this is why politicians described the Essex incident as trafficking without evidence that trafficking had actually taken place. Now, as the trial begins and we see that no such charges have been made, we can see that this was a political tactic that allowed politicians to express sorrow and to exonerate themselves from constructing the risky choices that led to the tragedy.

This is made clear when we consider what happened in Essex only one month after the Vietnamese people were discovered. On 24 November 2019, ten men were found struggling to breathe in the back of a lorry in the same county. So far, so similar – several people in the back of a lorry without enough oxygen. But this time, these men were not described as victims. Instead, they were all arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. At the time of discovery, the only difference was that in the first case the people were found dead and in the second they were found alive. It seems UK immigration policy has now sunk so low that being labelled a criminal or a victim is determined by whether you are found alive or dead.

UK politicians are not alone in this cynical deployment of trafficking to legitimise and distract from harmful migration policy. US President Donald Trump enjoys using this tactic as a rationale for his US-Mexico border wall, saying: