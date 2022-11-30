Migrant workers still paying off debts that brought them to Qatar

These days, Suman Mia works a power loom in a factory on the outskirts Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. He stands 15 hours a day. “I go to work at 3pm, and come home at 7am,” he said. “I have very little time to sleep, but there is nothing I can do about it. I have no better job opportunities.”

Mia, 30, had once been more hopeful about his prospects. He had dreamed of the money he could earn by going abroad. He had dreamed of Qatar. The gulf nation was hiring foreign workers to build infrastructure for the World Cup, and many around him were going. So he went too.

Seven months later he returned, dreams shattered. “I was fired from the job four months before the end of my contract,” he said. “I faced my worst period. A huge debt burden was hanging over my head.”

The ability to work in Qatar had not come cheap for Mia. Like many migrant workers, he had borrowed money to finance his journey – 300,000 Bangladeshi takas (nearly $3000) at an interest rate of 15 per 1000, paid every week. By the time he returned home, he owed his creditors half a million takas.

“My father took a job at a power loom unit and my mother worked door to door as a seamstress,” he said of the lengths his family went to service the debt. “Although I managed to pay off the loan, I was left destitute.”

Mia’s neighbour, who returned from Qatar around the same time, was even worse off. He had sold his land to repay his loan, he said, but “I am still Tk 80,000 in debt.” That’s about $800.

The cost of work

Mia and his neighbour are not exceptional cases. About 400,000 Bangladeshi workers were employed in Qatar before the pandemic, according to the Bangladesh Labour Wing in Qatar. About 360,000 are thought to still be there. Many workers were recruited at high cost to themselves, and will return – if they return at all – in debt.

According to the Bangladeshi 2020 Cost of Migration Survey, the average cost of recruitment for male migrants going to Qatar between 2015 and 2018 was 421,000 takas. This included: passport, visa, and medical fees; a work permit; internal and international travel costs; and sundry other charges. For women the average cost of recruitment to Qatar was substantially lower, at 67,000 takas. The report attributes the difference to the type of employment: most women from Bangladesh are recruited as domestic workers, “and the recruitment costs of domestic workers was very low.”