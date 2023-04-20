In a one-room apartment in Jordan’s capital, Amman, Ali sits next to his mother-in-law. She’s doing her best to lull the cries of his one-year-old child, who has been sick for the last few months.

Ali and his family are from Darfur, West Sudan. Three years ago they boarded a flight to Jordan to escape the on-going civil war there. But instead of receiving protection, Ali has been forced to live as an undocumented resident, unable to get help from most of the humanitarian organisations operating in the kingdom.

There are an estimated 5,500 asylum seekers like Ali. They are effectively stranded in Jordan, the result of a 2019 government decision to prevent all those entering the country for the purpose of medical treatment, study, tourism, or work from being recognised as refugees. The decision has primarily affected those who must fly to Jordan, and therefore must be issued a visa prior to departure. Notably, these include those fleeing the wars in Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

Jordan is now the second highest refugee hosting country per capita in the world. The majority originate from Jordan’s neighbours; over two million Palestinians, around 660,000 Syrians, and around 60,000 Iraqis are registered with the UN’s agency for refugees (UNHCR). However, it is also home to small groups of refugees from further away. Their stories often go unnoticed, and their reception has been far less welcoming.

Refused status, refused help

Ali, 40, arrived on a medical visa. Unable to register with UNHCR or acquire a work permit, he said that he and his family scrape by on small jobs he picks up and handouts from a nearby church. “There are days we only have one meal per day,” he said.

Medical care for his sick child is out of the question. Without insurance or financial support, the prohibitive cost of healthcare limits them to over the counter painkillers and traditional medicines. “I don’t know what to do,” Ali said. “I could possibly find jobs further away, but it’s risky.” If Ali is caught without the right paperwork he could be immediately deported under Jordanian law. But if Ali returns to Sudan, he is convinced he will be detained and abused.

“If I go back to Sudan, they’ll take me,” he said. “I’m terrified.”

Maryam, 17, faces a similar situation. She fled Yemen last year with her two brothers on a medical visa for anaemia, allergies, and the loss of vision in one eye. But like Ali, she was hoping to find refuge in the country.

Her brothers, 8 and 12, were allowed to accompany her for the eight-month period allotted for her treatment. Those months are over, and now Maryam and her brothers are illegal residents in Jordan. They said they fear going back to Yemen, where a protracted war has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.