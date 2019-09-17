The power to walk away: is basic income a bridge too far?

The second problem relates to the realities of finding a better job, especially for those currently trapped in precarious labour. After all, meaningful freedom is presumably dependent on having a real choice. There is little point in exercising one’s exit option if the result is ending up in an equally bad job or, worse, trapped in involuntary unemployment. While basic income advocates are right that some people would be happy to leave the labour market altogether and basic income supports that choice, the vast majority of workers today in fact want to find better employment. Ending up in unemployment, even supported by a basic income, does not offer the increased freedom they are looking for.

So what are the chances that precarious workers with a basic income will find better jobs, ideally in the same location so as to not lose their network benefits? Structural constraints on the labour market today suggest precarious workers may be able to move horizontally but the prospects for mobility towards a better job are often minimal. And if the predictions of many basic income advocates about massive technological unemployment due to increased automation prove to be true, precarious workers will face worse constraints. Basic income may be part of a solution against a background of increased automation, but that doesn’t mean it increases the freedom of workers. After all, even under a basic income regime, being involuntarily replaced by a machine is not the same as gaining the freedom to work or not to work!

The third problem has to do with the response of employers to workers who, emboldened by a basic income, threaten to leave a job. The basic income story suggests that employers will respond to workers threatening to leave their jobs by offering better wages, conditions, and so on. But why would they do this, especially if automation is offering a cheaper alternative? Here precarious workers face a double constraint. Each precarious worker threatening to exit not only can be easily replaced by other workers desperately looking for a job but also possibly by a machine.

To make matters worse, employers know fully well the sort of constraints precarious workers face. They would largely consider precarious workers with a basic income signalling their willingness to exit as a ‘hollow threat’. It’s unclear why employers would accommodate costly demands of workers threatening to exit with their basic income – at least when it comes to the precarious workers who are most unfree and who are the main concern of basic income advocates. On the contrary, the worry is that basic income might operate as a kind of ‘unemployment subsidy’, and counterintuitively make it easier for employers to get rid of troublesome workers and to replace them with either workers more desperate for a job or job-killing technology.

In short, we share with basic income advocates a strong sense that precarious workers are being exploited and dominated, and that resolute measures to address these conditions are urgently needed. We also see great potential in the basic income project for many reasons, including its capacity to improve the lives of many vulnerable and disadvantaged workers. But we do think the argument that basic income offers workers – especially precarious workers – radically increased freedom by strengthening their ‘power to say no’ is often overblown. Much more work needs to be done to understand the ways in which realistic forms of basic income affects power inequalities in the labour market.