Repressing sex work in France in the name of women’s rights and migrants’ control

As some of our interviewees stressed, recently there has been a focus on the phenomenon of ‘prostitution de banlieue’ (prostitution in poor suburbs), which shines a light on certain people and places, racialised men and working class neighbourhoods. Yves Charpenel, president of the prohibitionist group Fondation Scelles, told us: “these women are used by their own communities, generally these are ethnic minorities in the banlieues, they’re often raped in gangbangs (tournantes), they’re socially declassed, becoming completely silent and invisible, and they can be sold to the gangs in the nearby banlieues.”

Meanwhile, poor and working-class clients of sex workers are pathologised as ‘bad’ sexual subjects who have no place in the civilised space of the republic. By patronising sex workers they are seen as not living up to the ideals of French citizenship. When the clients are migrants or from an ethnic minority, they are often also racialised as regressive sexual subjects who are disrespectful to women and likely to exploit ‘their’ women by pimping or trafficking them. In mainstream media, people who live in quartiers populaires (working class neighbourhoods) are stigmatised for their sexist attitudes towards women and gay men. These pre-conceptions and prejudices feed a rescue discourse that has allowed the government to adopt repressive policies in the name of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Gender equality and rescue narratives alongside racially-tinted concerns about migration were used to justify the 2016 law on sex work. For the most part they went unchallenged because those most affected by the intervention were largely absent from the public and institutional debates. Parliament consulted sex workers only at the very end of the drafting process. Morgane Merteuil, the then secretary of STRASS, the French sex workers’ union, told us: “the MPs’ objective was to set up a situation where words could be used against us; they needed our arguments to finish their report and to legitimise what they’ve been saying since the beginning.”

In other words, the decision to ‘end demand’ had already been made. The 2016 law discarded sex workers from the debate, and their eventual inclusion was orchestrated to delegitimise their voices and experiences. The special committee in parliament had to invite them so as not to “appear sectarian, partisan or not objective”, as one MP from the committee told us. Their invitation to talk in front of the committee was a formality. All the organisations opposed to the law were invited on the same day, whereas the abolitionist groups had been involved in the debate throughout the entire drafting process.

Sex workers as collateral damage

This prohibitionist framework seeks to redefine the ‘problem of prostitution’ through the prism of women’s rights and presents the end of prostitution as a necessary step towards gender equality. This has produced collateral damage; sex workers’ working conditions and livelihoods in terms of safety, health, earnings and overall living conditions have deteriorated since the 2016 law. Sex workers and their organisations have repeatedly expressed strong scepticism and opposition to the law, but policy and lawmakers – as always – have shown little interest in hearing them.

Sex workers’ exclusion from the political debates results from them being construed as ‘socially deviant’ through the prism of gender and race and is situated within the framework of larger national anxieties about public order, security, and immigration control. Repressive laws on prostitution not only consolidate ‘deviant categories’, but they also put them in the service of broader strategies of state control.

A longer version of this article was published in April 2019 for the Anti-Trafficking Review.