"We are still waiting" – protesting under lockdown in South Africa

And so, when struggling residents in the nearby township of Mitchells Plain protested on the streets calling for food parcels, their actions were not unexpected. But to say that a protest is expected is not the same as saying that it is understood.

Over the last 15 years, protests have played an important role in the politics of post-apartheid South Africa. When other platforms for politics seemed to narrow, close, or prove ineffective, people have performed their politics on the streets in the hope that they will be heard. The power and importance of these political performances, however, have sometimes been undermined by the commentary surrounding them. Even before talking to protestors, commentators all too often think that they know the script: this is a ‘service delivery protest’ to demand the basic services promised to all citizens after apartheid, and it is likely to turn violent.

In practice, such protests are actually driven by varied and diverse grievances. They are rarely just about the efficient delivery of a toilet or an electricity pole. At their root, these protests are driven by a desire for substantial inclusion in post-apartheid South Africa. But when we start trying to pinpoint what that looks like in practice, we see a great variety of hopes and aspirations grounded in different ideas of gender, employment, authority, nationality, and home.

Similarly, the immediate triggers for these protests have been diverse and they are usually deeply anchored within highly specific power struggles, which may ricochet from the local to the national level. In reality, whilst the issue of service delivery is rarely completely absent, it may only be symptomatic of a far broader or deeper issue. Violence is also far from ubiquitous in street protests. Where it does emerge, it is often in retaliation to the aggression of police officers. Those who predict the scripts of protest may end up missing more than they reveal.

Protesting broken promises

As it is with service delivery protests, so it will be with protests during Covid-19 lockdown. There are clear structural forces that are likely to make life unbearable under lockdown for millions of South Africans: high levels of unemployment; a clamp-down on precarious and informal work; rising food costs; and limited social welfare in a country still dogged by the legacies of apartheid and the realities of contemporary misogyny and racism. Recognising the structural forces at play in any country is crucial, but they should be the foundation – not the limit – of our attempts to understand people’s lived realities. Ultimately, what we need to know is how these structural forces intersect in people’s lives to shape local social, political and economic dynamics. And for that, we need to centre the voices of those on the streets, giving them the time and space to explain the nuances of their needs and experiences.

Read beneath the headlines, and you find that the Mitchells Plain protests were ignited by a specific betrayal: the promise of food parcels that had never materialised. We see these undelivered promises in other areas too. Philip in Hangberg for example, says “we are still waiting for the government, the department of social development, the City of Cape Town, to come on board, to bring food parcels”. The depth of the story in this area, the historical hopes and betrayals on which it builds, the suffering and solidarity of the communities, and their varied responses to this crisis has yet to be told in the media.

Drawing on our Lockdown Diaries project, we suggest three areas of inquiry that are important in exploring – rather than pre-empting – protest scripts. These are indicative, rather than exhaustive, examples of the space we must create to understand protestors on their own terms.

First, the specifics of people’s grievances are important. “Do you know how painful it is to eat less because you’re trying to conserve food so it could last the whole month?” Ash asked. “I personally skip a day and eat the following day because I know if I eat every time, every day I will run out of food.” Ash lives in Delft. But for Ash, the issue was not primarily economic – it was geographic. “Running out of food is not the issue, the issue is not being allowed to go buy some unless you have the damn permit, which we don’t have”. Ash needed to use a car to fetch supplies. Driving to fetch groceries is legal but, Ash explained, “word is that should you be stopped by cops or soldiers driving then you should have something that says ‘you’re allowed to drive’”. Consequently, he has remained indoors. Understanding the nuances of people’s struggles is vital. Just as all protests cannot be understood under a single label, not all protestors will be drawn to an event by a single set of demands. If we want to understand the pull of a protest, we have to look beyond the spectacle on the streets and behind its apparent leaders to understand the diverse dynamics at play.