Europe’s love affair with fossil fuels

That fossil fuels are deeply embedded in European economies should come as no surprise as the majority of EU Member States are producers of oil and gas, while in Poland coal is still king.

European contradictions

“Fifty-two days without coal-based electricity,” boasted Portugal in early May. “Sixty-seven days,” replied the UK in early June, not to be outdone. Poland cast down its eyes and shuffled its feet.

The Bełchatów Lignite Mine and Power Plant in central Poland burns opencast coal day and night. It is the largest polluter in Europe, and as the world’s largest lignite power plant, it emits as much as 37 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year. The hole in the ground created by the opencast can be seen from the moon. Over the last two years, the emissions of heavy metals – arsenic, zinc, lead, nickel, copper and chromium – have increased by more than 50%. Mercury has also seen a year-on-year increase.

Ironically, the state power plant, which poisons people while destroying the climate, boasts of the low cost of the energy it produces. “Coal is our black gold,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tells miners. But low costs are the result of open (and some hidden) government subsidies. In 2019 alone, the power plant received as much as half a billion zlotys in subsidies; that is as much as 10% of its total revenues. In 2013-2019, it received over 2.5bn zlotys in the form of subsidies and was also able to count on preferential loans and European funds.

The Polish state maintains a drip of subsidies to keep mines and coal-based power generation alive. A dozen or so subsidy mechanisms consume over 7bn zlotys a year from the state budget and citizens’ pockets. They are used mainly by coal-fired power plants. These are the same plants that Poland is officially supposed to get rid of as soon as possible in order to protect the climate.

A subsidy by any other name

“The UK does not give subsidies to fossil fuels,” was the response from the British government to an online petition calling for fossil fuel subsidies to be converted to those for renewable energy. “Fossil fuels are not subsidised in the Netherlands, not even through fiscal measures,” Henk Kamp, then Minister of Economic Affairs told the House of Representatives five years ago. These claims, by the UK and the Netherlands, are where the tricky matter of definitions come in.

The UK (second in IE’s data set) does not, for example, consider a reduction on the rate of VAT from 20% to 5% on domestic gas and electricity as a subsidy. Nor does it take into account the Capacity Market — the subject of a recent legal challenge over state aid rules. Or financing by UK Export Finance (UKEF), a public finance institution, which supported fossil fuel-based power generation projects with a yearly average of €16.7m between 2014 and 2016.

The Netherlands (seventh in IE’s data set) asks you to overlook tax exemptions such as that for the use of coal in electricity production (abolished in 2012 but reintroduced in 2016) and the co-firing of biomass in coal-fired power plants subsidised by €450m per year. And, as with the UK, the funding of projects abroad through export credit insurance would need to be ended multilaterally to “level the playing field”, as State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief explained to the House.

Capacity markets: keeping fossil fuel fires burning

Capacity markets are one way of ensuring the lights stay on. As power plants come to the end of their lifespan, plans must be made to replace them to ensure security of supply. This is what a capacity market is set up to do.

The UK has the most mature capacity market, established in 2014, but other countries (Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden) either have, or plan to implement one. Portugal was also an early implementer but has since dismantled their capacity market. Portugal’s electric sector regulator (ERSE) and the grid manager (REN) stated very clearly that there is no reason to subsidise the ‘availability’ of power, since there was an “excess of energy produced in the Iberian Peninsula”. Availability of power is not an issue either for much of the rest of Europe, since by the Commission’s own admission, “the EU as a whole is currently in a situation of over-capacity”. However, the UK was not connected to this over-capacity so needed to address very real concerns over security of supply.

The capacity market wasn’t initially the UK government’s preferred option. They considered at first a Strategic Reserve (that takes capacity outside the market and gives a lump sum to stay in reserve in case of problems). And from the beginning the capacity market has come under criticism. In a 2016 report, the Progressive Policy Think Tank found it: “Providing poor value for money for bill-payers… working against the government’s decarbonisation objectives, and is too focused on large power stations at the expense of more efficient, demand-side solutions.”

Greenpeace's Sebastian Mang told IE that the type of capacity market adopted by the UK: "is really problematic because it's providing an incentive to fossil fuels over other forms of electricity." He explained that when Greenpeace compared how much money was going to renewables in the EU compared to fossil fuels through capacity mechanisms they found that almost €58 billion – 98% of these subsidies – is being added to energy bills to prop up coal, gas and nuclear plants.