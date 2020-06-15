How to dismantle a democracy: the case of Bulgaria

Political criteria: stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities:

Borisov is not famed for reading philosophical books, but from the beginning he grasped a basic Aristotelian principle: that politics, i.e. the creation of conditions for the good and virtuous life for the citizens, is ultimately based on ethics, i.e. on values that promote virtue. Before dismantling politics, he dismantled values.

Dismantling values

In the field of civil society, the process of attrition was already under way when he took power in 2009. In the two years following Bulgaria’s accession to the EU in 2007, most of the civil society-building NGOs disappeared, leaving civil society in the state of a building site. The activities of such NGOs had, between 1997 and 2007, compensated for the weakness of institutions and the absence of democratic culture, earning Bulgaria the reputation of having “a vibrant civil society”. It was, it turned out, only “vibrant” when saturated with active NGOs and civic groups.

NGO funding had been decided, during the pre-accession period, in Brussels. With accession, decision-making on NGO projects was devolved to Cabinet ministers in Sofia. These ministers immediately did two things: divided NGOs along two categories – “ours” and “not ours”, refusing all funding to the second category; and attached a 15 percent “kick back” clause as a prerequisite for any funding. In response, the leading NGOs ceased all activities, refusing to play this game.

In this way, civil society was already disembowelled when Borisov took power. What remained was the media, at that stage truly pluralistic and, indeed, vibrant. The 2008 financial crisis, which hit Bulgaria with a year’s delay, had cut advertising revenue, driving most media into the red. Borisov offered to fill the income gap by using EU funds managed by his ministers. There were, of course, strings attached: the media outlets thus aided should propagate the government line in all cases and, furthermore, were increasingly required to attack government critics.

Within a few years, democratic debate ended up mostly confined to the Internet, leaving the government without media oversight. Another few years on, by around 2018, the leading media outlets began publishing regularly updated lists of “enemies” (a.k.a. “slime”) that included leading intellectuals and critics of the regime, as well as the few remaining independent journalists and the publishers of the last two remaining independent print media.

Over 2018-2020, all reputable investigative journalists in mainstream TV, as well as independent-minded TV anchors, were purged from the three major national TV channels. On the eve of the COVID-19 crisis, the media were busily engaged in establishing a Borisov cult of personality.

The promotion of civil virtue takes place in civil society and the media. With both out of the way, the ethical underpinnings of democratic politics were gone. The way was open for a direct onslaught on the political criteria of Copenhagen.

Overcoming the separation of powers

Cleverly, and unlike his colleagues Victor Orban or Vladimir Putin, Boyko Borisov did not engage in direct attacks on human rights or on minorities; that would have immediately drawn fire from the European Commission. Instead, he concentrated on overcoming the separation of powers and on the capture of state institutions.

For most of 2013 and 2014, Borisov was out of power. Bulgaria had a weak and chaotic coalition government, under constant pressure from mass protests. The power vacuum was filled by two new players: Delyan Peevsky, media oligarch and financial mogul; and Sotir Tsatsarov, Chief Prosecutor. Mr Peevsky managed to both strengthen his grip on the media and to disembowel the then fourth-largest private bank, Corporate Commercial Bank, greatly gaining in real political clout. The Chief Prosecutor was busily acquiring real political power, summoning Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament to his office for “coordination”.

When Borisov came back to power, in November 2014, he immediately formed an alliance with these two. The bulk of public tenders was channelled to Peevsky-controlled companies, while “regular consultations” with the Chief Prosecutor were held every Wednesday. The first was typical of any oligarchical regime in the East. The second was a Borisov invention, signalling his desire to overcome the constitutional separation of powers (in Bulgaria, the Prosecution is part of the judiciary).

Having tamed at least part of the judiciary, he then went on to tame Parliament by dictating from the outside (in Bulgaria, ministers and the Prime Minister do not sit in Parliament) the decisions of the majority, as well as refusing to enter Parliament even during votes of no confidence.

By the time he became Prime Minister for the third time, in the spring of 2017, it was clear that the executive branch was the master of Parliament, rather than the other way around. With the judiciary as an ally and Parliament as servant, Borisov then proceeded to capture the institutions of the state.

The capture of institutions

There is more to institutions than meets the eye. They do not simply administer things. In a popular passage, Geoffrey M. Hodgson explains that institutions are "integrated systems of rules that structure social interactions".[1] In democracies, these systems of rules are fixed in documented laws with the express aim of serving the common good of all citizens.

Institutions, in short, are emanations of the rule of law. As long as they are this, in their daily work they follow what is written in the law; no Prime Minister who rings in with instructions to do something that is not in the law has a chance of being obeyed.

By 2017, Bulgaria’s institutions no longer fell under Hodgson’s definition. They were indeed “systems of rules”, but these rules were the wishes of the Prime Minister and his allies, rather than the written laws. The institutions did what they were told to do, irrespective of any law. Might had become right, with significant consequences.