Lessons we can learn from the fall of the Berlin Wall have never been more topical

In the USA, the Freeze movement posed pressing questions regarding the ‘logic’ of having more and more nuclear weapons, and in Western Europe millions of people took to the streets to protest against the new nuclear weapons, which included cruise missiles that were supposed to be deployed in the Netherlands. During the negotiations ‘zero options’ flew back and forth across the table, which had a primarily propagandist goal, until Reagan and Gorbachev themselves decided on a real ‘zero’, to the consternation of many NATO allies.

This culminated in the INF Treaty. But this agreement (which has, unfortunately, been abandoned recently) would very likely not have come about without a worldwide lobby of citizens and peace organizations.

The contributions of dissidents

Secondly, we must realize who led the mass movements that resulted in one communist party after another disintegrating in 1989. These were the leaders of often small groups of ‘dissidents’, aided by peace and human rights organizations in Western Europe.

The 1980s saw the emergence of an alliance of independent peace organizations in Western Europe with human rights activists and so-called dissidents in the Warsaw Pact countries. The fight against nuclear weapons was hence associated with the fight for human rights and democracy in the communist countries. Organizations such as Pax Christi Netherlands and the Interkerkelijk Vredesberaad (IKV, Interchurch Peace Council) established contact with these openly critical citizens from the late 1970s, initially primarily in the GDR (East Germany), but then rapidly also in Poland, Czechoslovakia and other Central and Eastern European countries.

This collaboration gave rise to much discussion and criticism in Western Europe. The political left stressed that we should acknowledge more the ‘blessings of real socialism’: yes, there were some restrictions on freedom of speech and such, but everyone had free education and health care, and there was a lot more equality. The political right was sceptical of changes ever being able to be initiated in any way other than through harsh confrontation. Reform movements had never yielded success; just look at Hungary in 1956, the crushing of the Prague Spring in 1968 and the declaration of martial law in Poland in December 1981, when the independent trade union Solidarnosc was outlawed. Nevertheless, through IKV Secretary Mient Jan Faber, Pax Christi Netherlands and the IKV very explicitly declared their solidarity with Solidarnosc, as well as with other groups such as Charter 77 in Czechoslovakia, on the occasion of the first large peace demonstration (Amsterdam, 21 November 1981, more than 400,000 participants).