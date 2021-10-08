On immigration, Britain’s Tories sound a lot like the Italian far Right

British home secretary Priti Patel reportedly wants to send migrants – the displaced people, Afghans included, who desperately attempt to cross the English Channel to seek protection and a new life in Britain – back to France.

Hearing Patel and Tory MPs’ demands for migrants’ forced return to France brought back memories of life under the far-Right-led government during my two years of research in Italy in 2018 and 2019. I was reminded of the frequent claim made by English expats (who, strangely, are not known as ‘immigrants’) when witnessing the end of Mediterranean Sea rescue and the criminalisation of non-government organisation (NGO) ships: “This would never happen in Britain.”

‘Sending migrants back’ was, for a long time, a task delegated and outsourced to the peripheral states of Europe. Now, post-Brexit, the British tabloid press again cries ‘migrant crisis’ and prime minister Boris Johnson pushes to deliver on the pledge of ‘keeping our borders under control’.

The rhetoric of British Conservatives and the Italian Right sound extremely similar. Threat is manufactured for public consumption. Despite reports of a ‘flood’ or ‘invasion’, the number of people who have so far this year reached Britain in small boats is around 13,000, while 40,830 have arrived by sea in Italy as of 2 September, according to the International Organisation for Migration. Both these figures pale in comparison with the millions of refugees hosted by countries such as Lebanon and Turkey.

Strong politicians

Patel is creating a ‘strong politician’ image for herself at a time when the Tory government is desperate to divert attention away from the disaster of its COVID response and policies, which have caused the death of many people in Britain, and is equally keen to distract the public from the widespread criticism of its social care reforms, cronyism and incompetence.

In a similar vein, the leader of the far-Right Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni, who has for years called for a “naval blockade” in the Mediterranean Sea, successfully scapegoats migrants for the country’s long-term economic stagnation and failure to cope with COVID.

The Italian far-Right parties’ portrayal of migrants as a health threat wasn’t difficult to pull off, given that under the centrist Democratic Party (PD) coalition government a temporary decree issued in April 2020 declared Italy’s ports “unsafe” for ships carrying migrants rescued at sea, allegedly due to the pandemic. The decree, which lasted until 31 July, saw migrants, including minors, sent to overcrowded, poorly managed quarantine ships. Abou, a 15-year-old boy from Ivory Coast, died on one of these ships off Palermo in October last year. He had tested negative for COVID but was kept on the ship despite reportedly being very ill, malnourished and showing clear signs of torture on his body.

Immigration has never ceased to be a central focus for both the Tories in Britain and the far Right in Italy. Meloni has created for herself the image of a ‘strong woman in politics, and now has one of the highest approval ratings among Italy’s politicians: 44.4% in a recent poll.

Brothers of Italy, founded in 2012 by MPs and peopled by politicians who had been part of the neo-fascist group National Alliance (Aleanza Nazionale, 1995-2009), is the heir of Italy’s neo-fascist movement, which had the Italian Social Movement (MSI, 1946-1995) and the National Alliance as its mainstays. Meloni joined the youth front of MSI back in 1992, when she was 15.