Back in 2016, I was on a bus as it toured around some of London's most salubrious neighbourhoods.

I was writing a book called ‘The Billionaires Club’ about the super rich investing in football. I wanted to know: where did all this new money come from? And why was so much of it flowing into the game?

The bus trip gave me some insight into that. It was a ‘Kleptocracy Tour’, hosted by Vladimir Ashurkov, a Russian exile who was the executive manager at Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's Anti Corruption Foundation. With Ashurkov as our guide, we viewed the fabulously appointed palaces and opulent mansions bought by the global super-rich using fortunes siphoned from the world's kleptocracies. Russia led the pack: much of its cash had been plowed into prime London real estate. And, of course, into a different kind of prime real estate: football clubs.

There was, among others, Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea FC, and his £125m Kensington palace that used to be the Russian embassy. There was Alisher Usmanov, a former major shareholder in Arsenal who now invests heavily in Everton, and his £50m Hampstead abode. And a 5,380 square foot mega apartment overlooking the Thames and Whitehall Gardens, owned by a company controlled by the wife of Igor Shuvalov, Russia’s former first deputy prime minister and the man in charge of delivering the 2018 World Cup finals. Ashurkov and Navalny had highlighted Shuvalov as a key official in an alleged corrupt scheme involving Abramovich and Usmanov, which appeared to enrich Shuvalov’s own family. At the time, the Russian government said no laws were broken.

London was full of properties, Ashurkov said, that were the “ill-gotten gains of Russian officials or of cronies of the current people in the administration…they bring their money to Britain, they buy property, they buy companies, and with this money comes the corrupt practices that people are used to at home.”

No one really listened until Putin unleashed his vicious war against Ukraine. All three men have now been sanctioned by the British government. Shuvalov is banned from visiting his wife's penthouse. Abramovich's assets have been frozen and Chelsea is being sold by the British government, while the English Premier League has disqualified him from being a club director. And Usmanov is unlikely to ever visit Everton's new stadium, even though his company USM paid £30m just to secure first refusal of any naming rights deal.

But what has been most striking about the news that football is awash with money connected to Putin is that it isn’t news at all. Russia's oligarchs have always hidden in plain sight, with Abramovich both the most secretive and the best known. Since he bought Chelsea in 2003, he has sunk at least £1.5bn into the club, winning 21 trophies, while his connections to Putin and allegations of corruption, have been largely ignored.