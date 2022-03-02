Football has for too long been in Putin’s pocket. It’s time for reform

One wonders quite what Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, now makes of the punchline to his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup. Standing alongside President Putin, he quipped, “As of today, for one month, football will conquer Russia. And from Russia, it will conquer the world.” Of course, precisely the reverse was true. One must also wonder what Infantino has done with the Order of Friendship medal that Putin bestowed upon him in May 2019.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia had long bent the game to its own purposes, and if football has not quite allowed it to conquer the world, it has made a decisive contribution to the regime’s political armoury.

Putin himself does not appear to have any regard for the game, preferring the public political theatre of more manly pursuits like bareback horse riding, professional ice hockey and sambo, the Russian military’s version of judo. But this has not blinded him of football’s utility. Since he came to power in 2000, most of Russia’s major football clubs have passed into the hands of pliant oligarchs, state-controlled corporations or, as in the case of Akhmat Grozny, which is run by Ramzan Kadyrov, the president of the Chechen Republic, have become the fiefdoms of client warlords.

Other oligarchs have been allowed to take some of their money and buy into foreign clubs and the social and political circles they make available, uncontested by national football authorities and leagues. The pioneer was Roman Abramovich, who bought Chelsea in 2003, but he has been joined by, among others, Alisher Usmanov, first a shareholder at Arsenal, now at Everton; Dmitry Rybolovlev, the owner of Monaco and Club Brugge; and Ivan Savvidis, president of Thessaloniki’s PAOK. Similarly, Russia’s big state companies have all not only generously sponsored domestic football, but have gone international, too, with energy firm Gazprom sponsoring FIFA (the world’s governing body), UEFA (which oversees European football), Chelsea, Germany’s Schalke 04 and Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade.

Back home, Russia’s football ultras have proved a deep pool of political labour, serving as the core of the Kremlin’s puppet nationalist youth movements, Walking Together and Nashi. Where necessary, they also provide the muscle to intimidate environmentalists and other lesser opponents. The reward for this kind of ‘good behaviour’ was tacit support for the ‘Hooligans on the Riviera’ escapades of 2016, when organised Russian ultras attacked England fans in Marseilles during the European football championships.