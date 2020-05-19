Spain’s radical right party might need some recovery from the coronavirus

Until recently, inciting anti-Catalan and, by extension, anti-left animosities was Vox’s ideational stock-in-trade. With the COVID-19 crisis, with hundreds of deaths throughout the country, the traditional politics of resentment has lost much of its traction – particularly when Catalonia mourns significantly more deaths than Andalusia. Under these circumstances, the notion that the (relatively) poor south (i.e. Andalusia) is being shortchanged as a result of Catalan egoism is largely reduced ad absurdum. With the closing of Europe’s internal borders, migration has become a moot question. And with Muslims forced to forego all of the rituals traditionally associated with Ramadan, Islamophobia is hardly a winning issue either. At the same time, however, the COVID-19 crisis has provided a number of opportunities for the populist radical right to exploit.

One of the central issues these days is how governments cope with the crisis. Here Spain does not appear to have done particularly well. In early April, a poll commissioned by ABC , Spain’s leading conservative daily, revealed that more than two thirds of the Spanish population had the impression that the government was not up to the challenge. Even more thought that the country’s main opposition party, the Partido Popular, was even worse. By mid-April, public confidence in the way the government handled the crisis had somewhat improved; but it was a far cry from the approval ratings some leaders, such as Angela Merkel in Germany or Sebastian Kurz in Austria, boast elsewhere in western Europe https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2020-05/ipsos_cevipof-rapport-international-coronavirus-avril.pdf .

In a special Covid-19 investigation, the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) found fewer than half of respondents expressing confidence in the government’s handling of the crisis; and less than 20 percent thought that the main opposition party would do a better job. At the same time, however, almost 90 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that the opposition parties and their leaders should cooperate with the government as much as possible and leave their differences to a later date. A poll from the end of the month reconfirmed the public’s strong longing for national political unity as well as the largely negative view of the government’s handling of the crisis: more than two thirds of respondents thought that the government would come out weakened from the crisis

There is a second major issue associated with COVID-19 that promised to boost Vox’s political fortunes – the question of how to dampen its disastrous economic impact. The question exposed deep divisions in the eurozone, leading to acrimonious mutual recriminations among member states. In the debate, Spain joined Italy in strongly supporting the issuing of “coronabonds” as a vehicle for debt mutualization. The idea was rejected by Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland, fiscally “responsible” member states vehemently opposed to pooling liabilities with their “profligate” southern neighbors. This left the latter humiliated and embittered and considerably soured public support for the EU, particularly in Italy, but also in Spain.

In late April, in a representative poll, roughly half of respondents said they felt “less European” than before the crisis; 90 percent agreed that the EU was doing little or nothing to help afflicted countries; and about 90 percent thought that the EU was now weaker than before the pandemic.

Curiously enough, neither widespread popular disaffection with the government nor equally widespread disenchantment with the European Union have helped Vox to advance in the polls. The fact that, at the onset of the crisis, the party was quick to advance a 10-point plan supposed to meet the threat posed by the virus did not help either. Among the proposed measures, consistent with the party’s “skeptical” position on climate change was that Brussels uses the money destined for “climate emergency” to meet the looming health and economic emergency instead. The party also publicly apologized for having held a mass meeting in early March, which potentially exposed the participants to the virus. In fact, a few days after the meeting, the party’s Secretary General, Javier Ortega Smith, was tested positive, forcing the party’s whole parliamentary group to self-quarantine.