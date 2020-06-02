The radical right is exploiting a Swedish teen’s murder

In early May 2020, a 19-year-old was murdered in a small, relatively obscure city in northern Sweden. But search for the young man’s name online – Tommie Lindh – and you’ll get hit after hit from far-right websites and social media accounts the world over. On Telegram, the messaging app called “a safe haven for pro-terror Nazis,” Lindh’s name isn’t hard to find on some of the most prominent extremist channels.

According to them, Lindh was murdered at a house party by a man of African origin as he tried to stop the man from sexually assaulting a white Swedish teenage girl. Lindh, who was said to have affiliations with Swedish neo-Nazi movements, was quickly labeled a “hero” by the international radical right.

But, as a journalist from a Swedish newspaper wrote, there’s just one problem – “the story isn’t true.”

What is known? On the night of 9 May, Tommie Lindh and some of his friends went to a party. Afterwards, his friends and some acquaintances went back to Lindh’s apartment. The suspected murderer, a 22-year-old Sudanese citizen in Sweden, was among the acquaintances who came back to Lindh’s apartment; this man had been convicted and given probation in 2015 for a previous sexual assault.