What do we know about the extreme right in Germany?

2019 was witness as well to the Halle terrorist attack, which saw the attacker targeting a kebab shop after he failed to gain access to a synagogue. The perpetrator, following the trend of others before him, had posted a manifesto justifying his attack and livestreamed it. The selection of targets in this case, as with the Munich and Hanau attacks, again points at religious and racial minorities being a preferred target.

State of alert: plots and trials involving the far-right

Apart from the attacks that have been successful, there have been several high-profile plots that have been thwarted by authorities. In February 2020, the police arrested 12 people whom they believe were planning a terrorist attack against mosques, in emulation of the Christchurch terrorist. The plot was quite ambitious, with members being expected to put together a £42,000 fund to finance the attack.

Another recent trial involved eight neo-Nazis from Dresden, who are accused of plotting terror attacks against immigrants in Berlin. The group dubbed itself “Revolution Chemnitz” –named after the city of Chemnitz, where far-right protests erupted following the murder of a German man by a migrant. Among the chosen targets for the attack were political opponents, reporters and members of the economic establishment.

Other investigations even involved members of the police force in Frankfurt on suspicion of participating in extremist chats online. In 2019, one police officer was arrested after threatening a lawyer representing victims of far-right extremists.

But probably the biggest plot to be uncovered in Germany was back in 2011, when the police found out that the murder of eight ethnic Turks, a Greek citizen and a policewoman between 2000 and 2007 were connected. The culprit was a neo-Nazi group dubbed National Socialist Underground (NSU). By the time the plot was uncovered, two out of the three members of the cell had committed suicide and only one stood trial. Beate Zschäpe was sentenced to life in 2018, but this plot showed that the counterterror apparatus was still getting to grips with the far-right threat.

Counterterrorism in Germany and how it is dealing with the extreme right

The NSU trial exposed some shortcomings in the way German authorities were failing to thwart such plots, especially in light of the revelation that police had a network of informants who were exposed to the activities of the NSU. A parliamentary report concluded that “intelligence agencies had simply refused to recognise neo-Nazi terrorism as a possible motive and explanation”.