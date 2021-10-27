Cabinet Office blocked probe into government secrecy

The Cabinet Office blocked an official probe into government secrecy, despite “major public concerns”.

The Information Commissioner’s Office yesterday revealed that it had offered to audit the way the department handles Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. But government officials refused and announced their own internal review instead.

The regulator said it had offered to step in because of a landmark legal victory by openDemocracy earlier this year about the Cabinet Office’s controversial Clearing House unit, which vets FOI requests.

In court in June, the judge criticised the department’s “profound lack of transparency” that might “extend to ministers”.

Elizabeth Denham, the information commissioner, said her offer to audit the department was declined. She added: “As a result, the Cabinet Office is free to self-regulate despite major public concerns about its compliance with [the Freedom of Information Act].”

Denham said that the regulator needs new powers to investigate concerns without having to first seek permission, saying its current position is “unsatisfactory” and “outdated”.