Fresh evidence prompts calls for probe into anti-Labour 'dark money' groups

The UK’s elections watchdog has been urged to investigate whether ‘non-party’ campaign groups collaborated to flood social media with anti-Labour attack ads.

As openDemocracy recently revealed, a series of so-called ‘third-party’ campaign groups spent more than £700,000 attacking Jeremy Corbyn and Labour policies during the 2019 election campaign without declaring any of their donors.

Now new evidence has emerged raising questions about whether campaigners were working together behind the scenes.

Under British electoral law, campaigns are prohibited from joining forces to plan to get around legal spending limits.

A group run by Tory activist Jennifer Powers spent £65,000 on dozens of ads attacking Jeremy Corbyn and Labour on housing policy without declaring any donations.

Powers flatly denied collaborating with anyone else, telling the Daily Mirror she merely had an “amateur interest” in housing, and it was a “kitchen table” operation.

But emails obtained by openDemocracy and shared with the Daily Mirror reveal striking similarities with another campaign run by a former Boris Johnson aide.

The Fair Tax Campaign, founded by Alex Crowley, a former close aide of Boris Johnson, ran around 100 ads worth £63,105 across just two months leading up to the 2019 poll.

Emails sent to the Electoral Commission to formally register the groups were sent just a day apart in October 2019, and used almost identical language.

Both included the phrase: ”Having reviewed [my/our] budget I can confidently say that our campaign will comfortably exceed the spending threshold for registering a third party campaign..."

And added: “Given it would be reasonable and prudent to assume that a General Election is imminent, and therefore any issue campaigning will take place in the context of a live electoral contest….”