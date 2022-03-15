Since the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down in Bristol during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, government ministers have mocked calls for ‘decolonisation’ in Britain as immature identity politics ruining a once-great country.

The government’s universities minister, Michelle Donelan, dismissed student campaigns for ‘decolonisation’ as examples of ‘Soviet Union style’ censorship. Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch declared: “I don’t care about colonialism.” Boris Johnson scorned ‘decolonisation’ as an attempt “to edit or censor our past”.

During Liz Truss’s first speech as foreign secretary, she responded to a question about the global legacy of the British empire by saying: “Let’s stop fighting about the past, let’s start fighting for the future… we have to move away from the introversion and introspection.”

Truss insisted that Britain’s adversaries “are not thinking about what happened in the past”, a perspective echoed by Tory party co-chair Oliver Dowden, who argued that a confident country would not be wasting time “seeking to decolonise mathematics”. Dowden blamed this “painful woke psychodrama” for stopping the UK challenging autocrats like Vladimir Putin.

Just a few days after Dowden’s statement, Putin did indeed engage in an act of horrific aggression by invading Ukraine. As a result, there has been an unprecedented interest in the mountain of Putin-linked Russian oligarch wealth that has taken up residence in London.

Unfortunately for politicians ridiculing conversations about ‘decolonisation’, to look seriously at the issue of Russian oligarch wealth in the UK means confronting one of the main legacies of empire: the extensive offshore and financial secrecy protections provided by the City of London and its spider’s web of overseas territories.

In February, think tank Transparency International estimated that around £830m worth of property bought by Russian oligarchs was registered in Britain’s overseas territories. So when Johnson writes of his desire to “peel back the facade of dirty Russian money in London” or Truss threatens to “come after” the kleptocrats, their words cannot be respected unless they are willing to revise their earlier statements about the irrelevance of the legacy of Britain’s empire. Quite simply, this legacy sits at the heart of the secrecy provisions that oligarchs the world over come to the UK to exploit.

The ghost of empire

British overseas territories are perhaps the most overt signs that the UK’s decolonisation of its empire is still an incomplete project.

Fourteen small pockets of land, sprinkled around the globe from the Indian to the Atlantic Ocean, during the latter half of the 20th century, Britain’s overseas territories became the new faces of financial offshoring.