The empire gained huge success by decentralising sovereign power and allowing ‘offshore’ authorities the ability to create exceptional states free of the constraints on power that might be imposed on the Westminster state. Petty despots across vast territories in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean were able to wield this exceptionalism to terrorise local populations whilst, for many back home, it was a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.

However, overreaches in power don’t tend to stay neatly within pre-defined lines, and eagle-eyed observers began to trace an anti-democratic slippage drifting back from the colonies back into the unsullied air of England. During the impeachment of Warren Hastings, the first governor-general of Bengal, even the forefather of modern conservatism Edmund Burke decried the violent excesses of colonial rule in India bleeding back into mainland Britain.

This warning should be heeded by the journalists and commentators enthusiastically championing this new asylum offshoring plan because it will impact only ‘Johnny Foreigner’. Before making such assumptions, they might want to review how immigration policies have influenced the bureaucracy of welfare and criminal justice in the UK over recent decades. Methods of governance and surveillance across these three areas of social policy have been restructured to increasingly resemble each other as outsourcing companies like Serco and Atos take on responsibilities in immigration and border security as well as running prisons or assessing benefit claimants for their ‘fitness to work’. If offshore processing sites for asylum seekers can become normal state practice in the UK, could countries like Rwanda also be approached to see if they have any interest in hosting offshore prisons?

One of the few other governments that have been complimentary of the UK-Rwanda asylum plans is Denmark’s , likely because it has its own ambitions for offshore immigration detention. Last year, the Danish government showed how these ideas could expand into criminal justice policy as it announced plans to rent prisons in Kosovo, where it wants to house foreign-born criminals, removing them from the Danish friends and family they might have established before they were convicted. The UK government has already pointed to an interest in moving in a similar direction, announcing in 2015 that it planned to spend £25m on building a prison in Jamaica when foreign-born criminals convicted in the UK could be farmed out. These plans were eventually rejected by the Jamaican government, which is now focusing its efforts on removing the Queen as head of state. But if the new Rwanda asylum plan works, could this be revisited?

The latest proposal may be shocking, but it did not come from nowhere. Britain has long tried to reify a distinction between those holed up in its outposts and those resident on the mainland. It’s a political vision that connects Enoch Powell’s image of Commonwealth migrants bringing with them a ‘River of Blood’ to Margaret Thatcher’s warning ten years later that Britain was being “swamped by people with a different culture”. It runs from Thatcher’s one-time protégé William Hague campaigning on a platform of stopping Britain from being “flooded” with fake asylum seekers to Nigel Farage’s Brexit scaremongering.