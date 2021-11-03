Quarter of MPs calling to replace sleaze watchdog have been punished by it

​​Almost a quarter of MPs calling for a review into the parliamentary sleaze watchdog have previously been found to have broken rules after being investigated by the regulator.

Fifty-nine MPs have backed an amendment that would reject a decision by the Committee on Standards, a cross-party group of MPs, to suspend Conservative MP Owen Paterson for breaching lobbying rules.

Among those who supported Paterson are Conservative MP Richard Drax, who failed to declare several multi-million-pound mansions, and Tory MP David Morris, who asked questions in Parliament about a firm he had received a £10,000 donation from.

The committee, which is chaired by Labour MP Chris Bryant and includes four Conservative MPs, found that Paterson used his position as an MP to benefit two firms that paid him more than £100,000 a year in total as a consultant.

Get dark money out of UK politics! Sign our petition to put pressure on the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Sign up

It justified the suspension on the grounds that “no previous case of paid advocacy has seen so many breaches or such a clear pattern of behaviour in failing to separate private and public interests”. Penalties imposed by the standards committee are usually approved as a formality.

But an amendment tabled by Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom has called for a new committee that would consider whether to review Paterson’s case as well as changes to the current system, which regulates MPs’ conduct.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, standing in for Keir Starmer, who has coronavirus, said the Tories “are wallowing in sleaze”.

“In no other profession in our country could someone be found guilty by an independent process and just have their mates vote them back into the job,” she said.

“If it was a police officer, a teacher, a doctor, we would expect the independent process to be followed and not changed after the verdict. It is one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us.”

More to follow.