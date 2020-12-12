The nations of the Americas must ensure everyone has access to COVID-19 vaccines

The inventor of the polio vaccine, Jonas Salk, famously vowed never to limit access to his findings. “There is no patent,” he said. “Can you patent the sun?”

As the world grasps for access to new vaccines, treatments and testing for COVID-19, the questions that Salk posed are as relevant as ever. Can science be used in a way that prioritizes the health of some over others? Can profit be put before mutual trust and solidarity?

In regions like the Americas that have been particularly hurt by the pandemic, it is vital that everyone is able to benefit from the scientific advances that pharmaceutical companies are making. As we commemorate Universal Health Coverage Day today, the region’s governments must apply the lessons learned from previous pandemics and take steps to avoid past mistakes.

Home to a billion people, the Americas has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. It is a land of cruel contrasts, with some of the planet’s wealthiest billionaires and millions of people struggling to eat each day.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, during the H1N1, or “swine flu” pandemic of 2009, the region’s richer countries acquired the vaccine first, leaving the rest to scramble for doses afterwards. The current story is looking very similar. Wealthier nations, such as the US and Canada, are putting themselves at the front of the queue and placing pre-orders for vaccine doses with pharmaceutical companies. Those countries with domestic manufacturing capacity and larger populations, like Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, also have advantages regarding opportunities to pre-order vaccines doses and prepare for distribution. This leaves smaller countries also critically hit by COVID with reduced possibilities of vaccine access for their populations.