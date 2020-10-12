Bolsonaro embraces welfarism and draws closer to Lula

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro seeks to encompass Bolsa Família (Family Fund), the most successful social program of the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva administration and one that Bolsonaro criticized until the day he took office.

"I would like it if the majority of the Brazilian population had the capacity [...] to choose A, B or C without using their stomachs. [...] The Federal Government gives 12 million families around 500 reais per month through Bolsa Família and comes out ahead with 30 million votes.”

This is what then Congressman Jair Messias Bolsonaro said in August 2010, when Dilma Rousseff and José Serra were competing for the presidency. That same year, Bolsonaro reiterated that Bolsa Família turned people into "ignorant" voters of the Workers’ Party, better known in Brazil by its Portuguese acronym PT and which has Lula as its main founder.

In 2011, he called Bolsa Família welfarism and described it as an "obstacle to choosing a good president”.