Brazil is not condemned to a future of human rights abuse

The National Truth Commission (CNV), created in 2011, aims to investigation human rights violations committed in Brazil between 1946 and 1988 – that is, between the 1946 constitution issued immediately after the forced resignation of Getulio Vargas, which resulted in the New Republic (1945 -1964), and the 1988 constitution which ended the period of military dictatorship.

The Truth Commission report, which has just been published, makes clear that there were 434 fatalities or missing people, several thousand were tortured and many others imprisoned. President Jair Bolsonaro, who said that 1,300-page document was just nonsense and questioned what credibility a commission appointed by former president Dilma Rousseff could ever have.

The President then proceeded to replace members of the Commission on the Dead and Disappeared of the military dictatorship with people he trusted. And finished by praising Colonel Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, one of the most celebrated repressors of the Brazilian dictatorship, who Bolsonaro called a national hero because he helped “stop the country become what the left still wants today”.

Paulo Sergio Pinheiro, professor of political science at the University of Sao Paulo and former Minister for Human Rights, human rights rapporteur and President of the UN International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic since 2011. He was also the former coordinator and member of the CNV.

Paulo Pinheiro: According to the CNV report, everything that Colonel Ustra did is well documented not only by the victims but also by in himself in a long interview with my colleagues at the CNV. There is no doubt that he was a torturer. He was a prominent figure, linked to the Army High Command, as the commission uncovered. He didn’t officially work for the army, but he occupied an important position within it. This meant that his superiors knew exactly what he did, from the President of the Republic to the Minister of the armed forces.

José Zepeda: This is not the first time that there has been an attempt to rewrite history in Brazil. During the operation of the commission there were army officers that argued that the coup was needed to prevent the imposition of a communist regime in the country. Recently, when Bolsonaro was a member of Congress, he made 56 speeches denying the truth of witness declarations and the findings of visits by the Commission to torture centres.

PP: I think it is a failed claim because the truth is very evident within the documents, which are based on witness testimony. This is not the only the conclusion of the commission but it is also set out in the book “Tortura, Nunca Más”, supported by cardinal Paulo Evaristo Arns and Pastor Paulo Writght in 1985. It’s in the archives of Superior Military Court, which is the source on which the book is based.

JZ: Paraphrasing Tzvetan Todorov, those searching for truth are driven by the desire for testimony, to fight to remember the past, to record the trail of terror and humanity of the victims. To understand to help prevent this happening again. The problem is 40 years have passed.

PP: I don’t agree that we have addressed this late in Brazil. It is not true. During the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, a law was passed establishing the responsibility of the state for the crimes committed during the military dictatorship. As a result, there were trials and victims received compensation. The law passed in 1995, just 10 years after the end of the dictatorship.