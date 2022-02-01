Rule of law is being dismantled in Central America and Europe must act

The European Union has a history of supporting the rule of law in Central American countries such as Guatemala, and it needs to step up its efforts now.

The EU played an important role in peace negotiations 25 years ago, which helped end nearly four decades of civil war in Guatemala. And it supported the transitional justice process that followed, with the establishment of a truth commission and the prosecution of human rights violations perpetrated during the conflict.

In 2006, Europe helped set up the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), which proved to be a successful mechanism against corruption. The CICIG also strengthened judicial investigations, providing financial, technical and political support to judges, investigators and prosecutors, as well as to civil society.

But CICIG was shut down in September 2019 and all the progress Guatemala had made is being undone. The country’s president, Alejandro Giammattei, and his coalition (referred to in Guatemala as the ‘corrupt pact’) is removing constitutional court judges and anti-corruption prosecutors.

Judges and prosecutors have been sacked and forced to flee the country, including former public prosecutor Claudia Paz y Paz Bailey, constitutional court judge Gloria Porras, former public prosecutor Thelma Aldana, and anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, to name just a few.

At the start of this year, judge Erika Aifán, who has been dubbed an “icon of the struggle against corruption in Guatemala”, faced threats to her work on major criminal cases. According to two successive statements released in January, the office of Guatemala’s attorney general has submitted two requests to cancel Aifan’s immunity from arrest and prosecution. Aifan is alleged to have abused her authority by taking on cases without obtaining approval from the country’s Supreme Court. She has denied the allegations and said she is being “criminalised” for her previous work. What happens to Aifan now could set a precedent for the persecution of Guatemala’s remaining independent judges.

For Guatemala, where my organisation, Impunity Watch, has been working since 2004 to support redress after the civil war, the attacks on courageous judges and anti-corruption prosecutors imperil the rule of law. These sackings and threats are meant to protect senior politicians, military personnel involved in human rights violations during the war, and economic elites with links to organised crime and corruption. The country’s attorney general, Consuelo Porras, has played a key role in hollowing out Guatemala’s judicial efforts to combat impunity by falsely accusing prosecutors of ‘abuses’ without spelling out specifics.