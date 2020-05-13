Challenges of COVID-19 in Latin America, the most unequal region in the world

Some companies have distributed their produce to vulnerable communities. It raises the question: Why did they not do this before? In areas with water shortages, where this natural resource has been privatised, now companies offer to distribute it for free. In some countries, like Colombia, Guatemala and Peru, indigenous people continue to face reprisals for defending their water sources against coal and mining companies.

In many other cases, regrettably, the pandemic is being used as an excuse to remove labour rights and other social protection regulations. Business associations and companies have exerted immense pressure over many Latin American governments to relax measures to prevent the spread of the infection, arguing that the economy should come first, and that people will die if the economy does not “reopen”.

Additionally, the private sector and governments from North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, which are now slowly passing the peak of the pandemic, are pushing for Latin America-based companies tied to their supply chains to resume production - disregarding the health and safety measures necessary for people to survive.

Ignoring the lessons from other regions, we are witnessing irresponsible attitudes by governments such as Brazil and Nicaragua, where their presidents wilfully ignore World Health Organization recommendations; or Ecuador, where the high number of victims has revealed acute scarcity of hospital beds and equipment, and where medical and sanitary staff have not been receiving their salaries, or as in Mexico where the basic equipment to protect themselves is not available in every region.

We have covered examples of mining, manufacture and agriculture companies demanding their employees continue working as if nothing was happening and have registered higher rates of contagion. While some people can work from home, and some others in “essential” sectors can’t, the reality is that millions of migrant workers, delivery & transport workers, food markets employees, domestic workers and people in the informal economy, are under a much greater risk at this moment.

Some companies are arguing that their business activities are “essential” to keep the economy moving and have actively lobbied to modify regulations. For example, the Ministry of the Environment in Honduras has sped up approval of environmental licences for mining and hydroelectric projects.

Other mining, garments and export-oriented companies have used a narrative of maintaining some key jobs to protect the national economies. But they are also taking advantage of flexible tax deadlines, economic benefits and ‘emergency’ measures, and interpreting permits in a way that allows them to dismiss many employees without any social compensation (as in Peru and Colombia, or worse in El Salvador and Honduras, where authorities simply overlook this practice).

Another angle of the emergency has to do with how companies should support their women workers suffering domestic violence and other gender-related abuses. In the garment, flowers, banana and other sectors, women workers are not considered despite the discrimination and oppressions they suffer, when working at home suffering male violence, or attending the workplace in heavily gendered sectors, where social distancing is not practiced and safety gear is not provided. Moreover, in some cases, pregnant women have been the first to be let go from their jobs with no due guarantees and compensation.

The future

These are hard times. Experts and international organisations like Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations say that our nations will be desperate to recover. But recovery from the crisis must have at its core social and human rights considerations over economic growth.