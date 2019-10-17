The fight for Chola’s right is now being fought online

“Cholas” are the indigenous women of Andean Bolivia who wear their hair in two long braids along with a bowler hat, a blanket, an aguayo that allows them to carry things on their back and a wide pleated skirt with a petticoat underneath.

What place do Cholas have in Boliva? How are Cholas depicted in Bolivian media? What is said about them in schools? What do they do when they participate in fashion shows? What is their place in electronic parties? What political positions are they offered, after Bolivia’s first indigenous president has now been in power for over a decade?

“Being chola is fashionable” replies Bolivian feminist Chola Yolanda Mamani. In fact, she published a blog with the same name at the end of 2015 to compliment her YouTube channel called “Chola Bocona” which she started in early 2019. Yolanda explains as if she were a primary school teacher and reports like a journalist, and also provides forensic feminist analysis about the role of the cholas in Bolivian society.

In the first minute of her first video uploaded to YouTube she explains:

“When I fought for my rights, my employers told me: “Why are you so outspoken? Why are you such a mouthy imilla? Why don’t you be quiet when I speak? I am paying you, you should listen, you shouldn’t speak’.” So I decided to reclaim the word bocona or outspoken’. I am an outspoken Chola. If I weren’t outspoken, I woud be here telling my story. .

“Imilla” means girl in Aymara and it can also be used in a derogatory way. Bocona is someone who talks a lot and always demands more. She was known as “complaining girl” by her employers when she was a domestic worker and claimed rights such as respecting her work hours, continue to wear her skirt that symbolizes her identity, going to school, accessing social benefits, or going to university.

“They want to treat Cholas as ornaments”

Yolanda recounts in the video how the image of the Chola has become popular at the same time as her way of life is being discredited. Cholas are invited to participate in political life, but their opinions or projects are not considered. Their images are used to suggest progressive politics and validate campaigns.

She also comments that when this happens in the world of entertainment, such as in fashion shows or parties that try to sell the concept of fusing the Andean with the electronic, the cholas are treated as folklore and their role is limited to providing dances to adorn the show. She explains how any activity that cholas do outside of domestic work is treated as newsworthy, such as being legislators, public officials, skateboarding or starting a YouTube channel, like she has. Yolanda also claims that schools talk about Cholas from an external and superficial viewpoint.

On the other hand, “there are women who use the skirt for convenience”, Yolanda write in her blog. The entry is titled “The women who disguise themselves”. Yolanda asks them why they use the pollera (a specific type of skirt) to model or to access public offices and to be sweepers or domestic workers. Given how the skirt can be used as a costume, Yolanda emphasizes that for her the true significance of being a Chola, is to struggle.