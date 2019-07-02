U.S. Pays $775 a Head per Day to Keep Children in Cages As House Approves Additional $4.5 Billion

The day before, the House of Representatives approved $4.5 billion in emergency funding to house refugees and immigrants, and one day after, the Senate passed a similar request for $4.6 billion. The House proposal earmarks most of the money for the care of migrant and refugee children, who are sometimes unaccompanied but most often separated from their families when they present themselves or are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol. The funding contains stipulations concerning the level of care the government is supposed to offer.

But the federal government already pays the Caliburn International corporation $775 a day for each of the 3,200 children it presently holds in Homestead, amounting to an astounding $2.5 million per day. The corporation also runs three other centers in Texas.

Meanwhile, hundreds of other children are languishing on buses to nowhere, departing and then returning to a publicly-run detention camp in Clint, Texas after lawyers went to the press to decry the camp’s heinous conditions. The lawyers described interviewing children in filthy clothes with matted hair who said they were sleeping on bare concrete; malnourished, unwashed, disease-ridden and subject to irrational punishment. The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) also spends the same $775 per child per day at Clint.

According to one of the lawyers, Warren Binford, 86% of these children have parents or other caregivers in the United States and therefore do not need to be at the center, though they have remained inside for anywhere from three weeks to three months. As at Homestead, the lawyers were not allowed to tour inside the facility.