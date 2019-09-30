Ayotzinapa: 5 years later, and still no justice

It’s the 26th of September in Guerrero, Mexico, 2014. A group of 80 students from the Escuela Normal de Ayotzinapa between the ages of 15 and 25 years old begin their journey to Mexico City with their pockets empty but hopeful that they will arrive to participate in the mobilizations of the 2nd of October. The idea: to commemorate the more than 300 students murdered by the army in Tlatelolco in 1968, a massacre that many said was to change Mexico forever, or at least until Ayotzinapa.

Their journey takes them from Ayotzinapa to the nearby city of Iguala, where the students occupy several busses that they would then use to arrive at their final destination, the Plaza de las Tres Culturas.

However, on their way out of Iguala, the students are seemingly attacked by corrupt police agents (federal, state and local police), members of the military, and members of local drug cartels, in a struggle that ends in the forced disappearance of 43 and the murder of 3. It is at this point that the consensus over what happened that night ends, and 5 years later, the parents of the Ayotzinapa 43 are still searching for truth and justice.

“These past 5 years have been physically, emotionally, mentally and economically exhausting” says Felipe de la Cruz, a spokesperson for the group of the parents of Ayotzinapa. Many have experienced illnesses due to the lack of clarity about their children’s whereabouts, and others have even experienced family abandonment from those who believe the students brought the disappearances upon themselves.

“Dealing with feelings of impotence has been the most difficult thing throughout these last 5 years, because it tears families apart” states Epifanio Álvarez Carvajal, father of disappeared student Jorge Álvarez Nava. The location of the students remains unknown, the motive for the crime has not yet been uncovered, and there are many loopholes in the investigation due to the poor management of the Peña Nieto administration of the case, whose presidency coincided with the brutal events of the 26th of September, 2014.