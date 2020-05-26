Death, social control and the possibility of welfare in the times of COVID-19

The lethal aspects of capitalism have also been evident in the quasi-eugenic policies of some countries, such as Sweden, for example, which denies access to intensive care to people over 80 years old who are ill with COVID-19 and to those between 60 and 80 years of age with health conditions. Similarly, this model of capitalism can be seen in the practice of some municipalities in Spain of not taking ill people who live in care homes to hospitals, a policy which has been repeatedly criticised by the families of the deceased.

In the case of Central America, we have the government of Nicaragua, which has decided to adopt policy of denial, similar to that of Trump or Bolsonaro, despite supposedly being the ideological opposite of those governments. Nicaragua has decided to do nothing to resist the pandemic and to leave those who die to die. An important element in these deadly polices is that many of those who were first infected were from more privileged sectors and the fact that they continued to travel and take holidays in other countries meant that the virus inevitably spread to the old, weak, the blacks and Latinos in the Unites States, the indigenous population and the working people from the most exploited sectors, who have now become “essential workers”.

At the moment, recognition for these workers is mainly symbolic. In other words, they have been given a new adjective on the scale of social value and they are applauded in some cities for five minutes every night. But they are not offered better salaries, that reflect the risks they take and the service they provide in keeping civilisation going, nor are they offered minimum levels of safety in order to do their job safety. They are still in the same neglected category of being used and discarded by capitalism, except that now they are elevated in rhetorical terms to the category of “essential”.

Health systems and biopower

The crisis caused by Covid-19 also reveals decades of neglect in public health systems, the privatization of these systems, the casualization of work and the erosion of labour rights. In fact, the dismantling of public health, privatization and outsourcing of services are some of the main reasons for the high mortality rate.

This is the context for the emergence of a utilitarian discourse of crisis management and public affairs. Government says that the health system has to be protected so it doesn’t collapse. And some of us were naïve enough to think that it was life that had to be protected. It is obvious that to protect life you have to protect the health systems, but the order in which this is spoken about and the emphasis is very striking. This discourse, as outlined in most countries, actually suggests that lockdown measures are not being set up to protect life, but to avoid having to treat people in hospitals and public health services. The order is to stay at home, and if possible, recover or die there, or in a care home, so as not to spend resources on people who are considered disposable.

The lockdown measures also reveal the degree to which policy is homogenised and doesn’t take into account inequalities and different types of vulnerability. It is a policy of surveillance and micro-management of people, assuming that the population has equal opportunities, life chances and access to resources. Yet this policy will increase insecurity, hunger and even increase the risk of contagion unless it is introduced alongside redistributive measures that offer a basic income for all of those who cannot afford to go into quarantine or who cannot meet the supposedly altruistic rhetoric of protecting the common good and public health that accompanies the slogan #stayathome. Now that lockdown measures have been put in place in many countries, it is clear that these measures should recognise that there are groups more prone to catching the disease and death, because of their circumstances.

The pressing need for access to health care, for competent public services and redistributive policies, which the pandemic has made evident has generated a renewed demand for welfare states that respond to the different needs of the population and allow for social and economic redistribution. These demands are being put on the agenda by various groups, but at the same times the authoritarianism and control of the state are also being reinforced. The crisis is giving governments new justifications for the implementation of repressive measures and new forms of political and social coercion.