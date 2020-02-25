Online adverts know you too well

Advertising funds some of the great content we see online. For our part, users receive free cat videos, articles, and apps, but despite the annoying GDPR pop-ups we now see when we surf the web, the value exchange is never made totally clear. Here, we explain the complicated world of online advertising, and how your data is harvested and sold.

Let’s get our definitions straight

The world of online advertising is complex and confusing and very few people understand it all - which is what makes it hard to regulate and to explain.

Let’s start off by breaking online ads into two categories: ads that you see on platforms (such as Facebook, YouTube or sponsored items on Amazon), and banner ads that you see everywhere else, from news sites and mobile apps to connected TVs. For the sake of this article, we are talking only about banner ads.

Behavioural versus contextual targeting

A second important distinction is that these banner ads are personalised and matched to you and your online behaviour, not to the content of the website. They’re targeted to you based on your previous browsing behaviour in a process called ‘personalisation’. This means that when you’re reading an article about Christmas, a behaviourally targeted ad will be placed based on knowledge about your past activity - say, a past search of dogs - and this show, say, holiday toys for dogs.

Adverts that are placed directly within the publication are called ‘contextual’ and do not require any knowledge about you, or your love of dogs. They’re targeted to the content of the article or publication (e.g. advertising deals on Christmas decorations).

How does it work?

The magic happens while you’re waiting for a web page to load. In less time than the blink of an eye (literally, this process takes ⅕ of a second as opposed to ¼ needed to blink), data about you travels from the website you’re visiting to an ad auction, where advertisers bid for your attention. You’ll then see the ad from whoever has bid the second-highest price. The ‘second-highest’ feature keeps things competitive and stops companies from placing outrageous bids. This lightning-fast technical process is called real-time bidding.

This process has some advantages. It means you’re more likely to see relevant ads. But it also relies on shadowy data collection that risks your privacy and increases the likelihood of your data being accessed by a large number of other organisations. Would you want your health insurance company knowing you often order late night pizza, or a new bank to have access to your dating profile?

In order to understand the extent of these threats, we need to take a closer look at what’s happening behind the scenes.

How am I being tracked?

When you load a website, small text files known as ‘cookies’ are installed on your computer. These cookies collect and save information about your device, browser settings, IP address, location, or what you’ve read or watched that day. Some of them are necessary for technical purposes: information about your device might enable the site owners to identify what adaptations it should make to fit a mobile screen, or suggest the right language version. Other cookies are needed for user authentication, or to help you autofill forms. Finally, some cookies are used to track and analyse your activity: what articles you read and when, how much time you spend on the website, or which ads you click on.

Cookies can be read only by the websites that installed them. Google.com cannot read cookies installed by bbc.com - it either has to ask the BBC to share information related to that cookie, or create a cookie which monitors you when you visit the BBC’s website. The second scenario is what usually happens: third-party cookies are set by advertising companies, as well as the first-party cookies installed by the website itself. Some websites have as many as 400 external advertising ‘partners’ that they share your data with, most of whom you’ve probably never heard of.

Each cookie has an ID which serves as your digital name. Your real-life name is not relevant in the world of online advertising. What matters are your browsing patterns: what you read and watch online, when and where. These observations make it possible for algorithms to ‘guess’ things about you, like your sex or your interests. These assumptions can grow more and more sophisticated and accurate, as data linked to cookies accumulates over time and records your activity on many websites.

How is my data bought and sold?

Once your data is collected, the website sends your cookie ID, together with information about you, such as the link to the article you’re currently reading, to a ‘supply-side platform (SSP)’, a piece of software that manages the website’s ad inventory.