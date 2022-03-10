The media giant you’ve never heard of, and why you should pay attention

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Epoch Times has had a growing – and less discussed – impact in Europe. Now publishing in 33 countries and 21 languages, it has become a key media source for COVID-sceptic and anti-vaccine movements in France, Italy and Spain. The organisation has recently advertised for reporters in the UK.

Germany, however, is the most striking example in Europe. Widely shared articles from the German edition of The Epoch Times echo the ‘Great Reset’ conspiracy theory (which says that the pandemic is a planned project of a shadowy global elite) and cast doubt on the safety or effectiveness of COVID tests and vaccines.

Key figures in Querdenken interviewed by openDemocracy regard it as a trusted source. According to political data scientist Josef Holnburger from the Center for Monitoring, Analysis and Strategy (CeMAS), its German edition has been the most shared outlet among Germany’s sprawling COVID-sceptic movement through much of the pandemic.

Not everything published by The Epoch Times qualifies as disinformation – a lot of its content consists of straightforward reports, often sourced from news agencies. But according to NewsGuard, a journalism and technology tool that rates the credibility of news websites and tracks misinformation, it fails to gather and present information responsibly, rarely corrects or clarifies errors, and remains opaque as to its ownership and funding.

Until now, bodies that monitor disinformation have seen state-backed outlets as the greatest threat. But representatives of several organisations told openDemocracy that The Epoch Times is now reaching a comparable scale of operations. “Russia is not the only bad actor,” said Angelo Carusone, head of the US non-profit Media Matters. “If this was a Russia thing, you’d have every person in the world working on it.” Given the comparable reach and impact The Epoch Times now boasts across the globe, shouldn’t we be paying it more attention?

Links with Falun Gong

The Epoch Times was set up in 2000 as a Chinese-language newspaper by John Tang, a Falun Gong practitioner based in the US, to oppose the Chinese government’s repression of the religious movement. Falun Gong itself was founded in northern China a few years earlier by Li Hongzhi, who promoted it as a self-cultivation practice: a mix of gentle physical exercises, mental disciplines, and moral tenets similar to those found in Buddhism and Daoism.

Falun Gong’s worldview leaned conservative from the start, with Li promoting a return to traditional morals, warning against runaway scientific and technological progress, suggesting that paradises are racially segregated, and calling homosexuality a “filthy, deviant state of mind”, views denied by the official Falun Gong website. Li’s writings also display an interest in the paranormal, hinting that the pyramids might have been built by Atlanteans, or that there are humanoid populations living on the oceans’ floors.

At first, the Falun Gong movement avoided taking political positions in public, but this changed in 1999 when the Chinese government started to suppress it, labelling it an “evil cult”. After Falun Gong practitioners held a series of demonstrations to complain about negative media coverage and police repression, China’s then-leader Jiang Zemin described the rise of the movement as the most serious political development since Tiananmen Square.

The authorities declared Falun Gong organisations illegal and made mass arrests of followers. There are no reliable figures for the number of arrests, but Benjamin Penny, an Australian academic who specialises in the study of modern East Asian religions, estimates it to be in the thousands in his trusted book ‘The Religion of Falun Gong’.

With many of its practitioners living abroad, the movement became heavily critical of the Chinese government. Although The Epoch Times denies any direct link to Falun Gong, in 2004 it published the group's ‘Nine Commentaries on the Chinese Communist Party’, which describes the Chinese ruling party (CCP) as a “force against nature and humanity, causing limitless agony and tragedy”, as well as describing its "persecution" of Falun Gong.

Today, Falun Gong (also known as Falun Dafa) is present in 95 countries and its adherents can be found on the streets of London, Berlin, Madrid and Rome handing out leaflets about the CCP’s alleged crimes.

Falun Gong’s followers are often earnest and well-intentioned people who find meaning in the movement’s spiritual practice, which they say espouses compassion and honesty. Many have nothing to do with The Epoch Times. But two former staffers told openDemocracy that its writers are typically Falun Gong practitioners. They also claimed that editorial direction comes from Li, who has referred to The Epoch Times and sister outlets such as New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television as “our media”.

Multilingual expansion, plus radio and TV

In September 2003, The Epoch Times launched an English-language news website, with a New York print edition a year later. Editions in Spanish, Russian, German, French, Romanian, Swedish, Czech and Slovakian soon followed. In the early 2000s, several other media outlets linked to Falun Gong launched, including Vision Times, the Sound of Hope radio network and NTD TV. Sources of funding for these various outlets are unclear. According to The New York Times, former Epoch Times employees believed that the outlet was “financed by a combination of subscriptions, ads and donations from wealthy Falun Gong practitioners”.

The Epoch Times’s support for Trump is usually explained by the fact that he was perceived as being anti-China. NBC found that The Epoch Times spent $1.5m on 11,000 pro-Trump ads over six months in 2019, second only to the Trump campaign itself. But its shift towards the far Right actually began in Europe, during the refugee crisis of 2015 – and appears to be as much a product of the dynamics of online media as the result of a deliberate editorial decision.

As the refugee crisis came to dominate headlines, the German edition of The Epoch Times began to see a steep rise in traffic, driven by its coverage of the anti-migrant group Pegida and interviews with politicians from the emerging far Right party Alternative for Germany (AfD). In January 2016, its German website received four million views, up from 1.7 million in January of the previous year, according to the news outlet Meedia.

In 2017, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), an anti-extremism think tank, found that the German edition “disseminates anti-democratic false news and conspiracy theories, incites hatred against migrants and indirectly advertises for the AfD”. Much of The Epoch Times’s coverage of the AfD, Pegida and the refugee crisis now appears to have been erased from its archives.

Journalist Stefanie Albrecht spent a week undercover at the Berlin office of The Epoch Times office in 2017, for the German TV channel RTL. On her first day, Albrecht entered a slightly shabby building and climbed a dark staircase. The office was tiny but squeezed in enough desks for half a dozen employees. Posters of Shen Yun, a world-touring dance troupe linked to Falun Gong, adorned the walls.

Albrecht told openDemocracy that all the writers and editors she worked with were Falun Gong practitioners. “At some point, a bell would ring, reminding them it was time to meditate,” she said. “They would sit in front of their computers for up to ten minutes, meditating. Then they would go back to work.”

From the start, Albrecht heard her new colleagues air conspiracy theories including ‘Pizzagate’ about child sex trafficking in the US, the anti-immigration ‘Great Replacement’ theory, and one about weather-changing machines. None of her colleagues had any journalistic training – one was a physicist, another a fashion blogger – and they wrote articles exclusively from the office.